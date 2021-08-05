The Bannatyne Hotel in Darlington is celebrating after hosting its first ‘restrictions free’ wedding since the pandemic.

Eddy Miller, 55, and Sue Crawford, 55, married on 30 July, surrounded by their friends and family.

The hotel, based on Southend Avenue, hosted the ceremony for 61 daytime guests and 83 evening guests. Staff were delighted to see guests able to dance and mingle with each other, in line with the easing of restrictions.

Eddy and Sue have known each other for more than three years and have been engaged for 18 months; they met on an online dating site and felt a spark instantly.

When Eddy knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Sue, he planned a special proposal at local beauty spot Aysgarth Falls.

Eddy said: “I proposed to Sue at Aysgarth Falls, as it is a beautiful place and I know it would make the occasion extra special. I said to her ‘let’s get a photo of you by the river’ and I pointed at something across the water. Sue was looking saying ‘I can’t see anything’ and when she turned around, I was on one knee with the ring in my hand.”

Eddy and Sue have two grown-up children each from previous marriages, and four grandchildren between them, with another on the way. The couple also have a pointer named Alfie.

The couple, who are both key workers and have worked throughout the pandemic, chose a natural wood theme for their wedding décor at the Bannatyne Hotel Darlington.

Sue said: “Our ceremony was beautiful, and the hotel made a special effort to ensure the whole place was exactly how we wanted it.

“I was so glad that we didn’t need to change our plans, and we all felt honoured to be the first ‘restrictions-free’ wedding.

“I’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to Jade and the team at the Bannatyne Hotel in Darlington for making our day so wonderful, we will be forever grateful.”

Jade MacGillivray, events and deputy general manager at the Bannatyne Hotel Darlington, said: “We were delighted to welcome Eddy and Sue to the hotel and to host their wedding celebration. The day was made even more special since it was the first ‘restrictions-free’ wedding we have hosted in such a long time.

“On behalf of the team here at the Bannatyne Hotel Darlington, I would like to wish Eddy and Sue the very best for their marriage and their future together.”