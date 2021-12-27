Earlier this month, BBC’s Richard Moss visited Go North East and got behind the driving wheel to see exactly what it’s like to drive a bus and to find out more about the recent staff shortages.

In recent times, companies across various industries have struggled with shortages, ranging from hospitality to social care, which is impacting on the services that can be delivered.

In Go North East’s case, and the wider transport industry, this has resulted in cancellations of some journeys, which the company has been communicating ahead of each day to keep its customer updated as best it can.

Richard Moss’ visit, which featured on BBC Look North and Politics North (North East and Cumbria), saw him get in the driving seat where he was expertly guided by Kayleigh Hind, one of Go North East’s bus driving instructors.

The region’s largest bus company is doing everything it can to get its driving vacancies filled, with 75 bus driving jobs on offer.

There are a number of depots across the North East, with bus drivers based at Chester-le-Street, Consett, Gateshead, Hexham, Percy Main, Peterlee, Sunderland and Washington.

Go North East’s award-winning driver training academy can have people on the road fully trained within a month.

A starting salary of £21,000 a year is provided and there are plenty of opportunities for overtime, with some drivers earning up to £35,000 a year.

A minimum of 12 months car driving experience is required, and applications are also welcomed from those who already hold a PCV licence.

The job comes with a range of benefits, including free travel for you and heavily discounted travel for your family, as well as the ability to save up to 5% at supermarkets and up to 10% at high street retailers.

If you would like to see more of Richard’s visit you can catch up on BBC iPlayer at bbc.in/3oTNlBu (from 15 mins 50 secs), and to find out more about applying to be a bus driver head to www.gonortheast.co.uk/bus-driver.