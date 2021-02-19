Beamish, The Living Museum of the North has received a Capital Kickstart Fund award of £975,500 from the Government’s £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund for its Remaking Beamish project that has been delayed as a result of the pandemic.

This is one of the latest grants, awarded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and builds on over £1billion awarded to a huge range of cultural and heritage organisations from the Culture Recovery Fund last year.

Ambitious projects at 22 heritage organisations, including Beamish, will benefit from £13.5 million in targeted grants allocated by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to restart planned work that now face delays or increased costs.

The funding will be used for the restart and completion of the major Remaking Beamish project, which includes a 1950s Town, 1950s Farm and expansion of the 1820s area. The 1950s Town includes houses, shops, a café, cinema and playground. Aged miners’ homes will provide a centre for people living with dementia, older people and their families and carers.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

“From restoring Georgian lidos and Roman baths to saving local screens and synagogues, our Culture Recovery Fund is helping to save the places people can’t wait to get back to, when it is safe to do so.

“All over the country, this funding is protecting the venues that have shaped our history and make us proud of our communities, whilst safeguarding the livelihoods of the people that work in them.”

Rhiannon Hiles, Deputy Director of Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, said:

“We are so pleased to have been successful in our bid to The National Lottery Heritage Fund Capital Kickstart Fund. This funding is amazing news and will enable the successful restart and completion of our major Remaking Beamish project, which was paused due to the impact of the pandemic. The COVID restrictions and ongoing closure continue to have a major effect on the museum and this funding support is absolutely fantastic.

“The Remaking Beamish project is the biggest development the museum has undertaken in its 50 plus years and aims to increase and broaden the visitor experience, moving forward in time to the 1950s and also bringing overnight accommodation and further development in our 1820s area at the museum.

“The funding is crucial in enabling us to complete the project and continue to tell the story of everyday working life in the North East for generations to come.

“We are hugely grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Culture Recovery Fund for this generous support, and we are looking forward to opening the new and exciting exhibits and areas, and to continue to deliver a brilliant and engaging visitor experience for everyone.”

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive, National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“These are all ongoing major refurbishment and restoration projects, funded by us, which have been threatened by the pandemic. From the oldest surviving outdoor swimming baths to a Victorian pier, and from a much-loved park to an historic abbey, these are all places that will enrich hundreds of lives when they reopen. We are delighted this extra funding from the Culture Recovery Fund will ensure that these exciting projects will go ahead.”

The National Lottery Heritage Fund, along with the BFI, Historic England and Arts Council England, are currently assessing applications for the remaining £400million in funding from the Culture Recovery Fund, which was held back to allow the Government to support organisations through the spring and summer.