Benefact Trust, charitable owner of Benefact Group, awards a £100,000 grant to pioneering new Byker community hub

(from left) Charles Renwick of Lycetts, Lighthouse Project Chief Executive Ben Roman, Sue Jenkins and Andrew Bass of Benefact Trust and Lighthouse Project Trustee Mark Squires

A pioneering new youth and community hub in Byker has been awarded a £100,000 grant by Benefact Trust as it moves towards opening its doors.

Benefact Trust, charitable owner of Benefact Group, a financial services firm, has given its support to the Lighthouse Project at St Michael’s Church in Byker, a state-of-the-art facility which will offer a broad range of activities and services centred around young people when it opens later this month.

Benefact Trust is pleased to acknowledge the positive role played by Newcastle-headquartered insurance broker and independent financial adviser Lycetts, which is proudly part of the Benefact Group. Noting the Lighthouse Project’s worthy efforts, Lycetts was able to inform it of Benefact Trust’s charitable objectives and encourage it to submit a grant application.

Benefact Trust works to make a positive difference to people’s lives by funding, guiding and celebrating the work of churches and Christian charities.

Since 1972, it has awarded over £310 million to Christian organisations in the UK & Ireland dedicated to supporting communities of all faiths and none.

The Trust’s funds are largely derived from its ownership of the Benefact Group, which is the UK’s third largest corporate donor to charity over the last ten years and has already funded a range of projects across North East England.

The Lighthouse Project will provide access to a wide variety of activities and services for around 1,500 young people and families each year, including an open access youth club for juniors and seniors, homework clubs, family health & wellbeing programmes and a forest school.

Mentoring, special educational needs support and detached youth work will also be delivered in dedicated spaces in the building in cooperation with local delivery partners.

The redevelopment will include a new purpose-built youth club annexe, arts & performance spaces, e-sports suite, music rehearsal space, outdoor sports area and a nature trail.

Office, meeting & storage facilities will be available for local community partner organisations, while the building will also provide a new home for the Byker Scout Group and a reimagined worship space.

Charles Renwick, divisional director at Lycetts, proudly part of the Benefact Group, whose great-great-grandmother officially opened St Michael’s Church Hall back in 1928, says: “This is an extraordinary project that’s located in an extraordinary part of our home city.

“The Lighthouse Project will deliver a significant range of community benefits and will have a particularly positive impact on the opportunities that young people in the surrounding area will get in the future that might otherwise have stayed out of reach.

“Lycetts has always held a strong community ethos at the heart of its operations and as such, we’re very proud to be associated with such an outstanding new community resource.”

Andrew Bass, senior grants officer at the Benefact Trust, adds: “Our funding is designed to have a positive impact on the wider community by tackling social issues from homelessness and poverty through to climate change and cultural cohesion.

“The Lighthouse Project fits these criteria perfectly and the scale of the vision that’s being realised at St Michael’s is absolutely breathtaking.

“The connection between the church and the community that it encapsulates made the decision to support it a very easy one for us and we’re now actively working to extend our presence across North East England by backing more projects with similar ambitions.”

Lighthouse Project chief executive Ben Roman says: “The amazing support that Benefact Trust is providing, alongside our other corporate partners, is helping us to realise the widest possible concept of what the Lighthouse Project can be for our community.

“Their enthusiasm for our work is very humbling and we know that their support will deliver tangible improvements in the opportunities and life chances that open up for young people living in Byker and beyond.

“We’re very close to being able to share this fantastic new facility with our local community and the wider city, and are continuing to speak to several other major name businesses and organisations across the region about how they might also get involved with our work.”

The Lighthouse Project is being made possible with the award of a £4.2m grant from the Department for Culture, Media & Sport’s Youth Investment Fund, and through the generosity of Lord Crewe Trust and The Squires Foundation.

For further information, please visit https://thelighthouseproject.org.uk/ or follow @lighthouseprojectbyker on Instagram.