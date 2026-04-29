Six-figure NPIF II investment supports new HQ for Sunderland environmental management consultancy

Lindsey McMenamin FW Capital, Phil Franks Director and co-founder at Franks Portlock Consulting and Finance Manager Franks Portlock Consulting Leona Morton.

A leading Sunderland-based environmental management consultancy is ready to enter a new chapter of growth after receiving a six-figure investment from NPIF II – FW Capital Debt Finance, which is managed by FW Capital as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II).

Franks Portlock Consulting has relocated its head offices from its previous site in Hylton Park to a larger 5,720 sq ft building on the same park. The six-figure investment has enabled the firm to complete the £220k project. This includes the fit out the new headquarters, incorporating private meeting rooms, dedicated training facilities, a large collaborative breakout space and the latest in laboratory facilities alongside modern office accommodation.

Established in 2006 by Phil Franks and Stephen Portlock, Franks Portlock Consulting has grown steadily over the past two decades from a two-person operation working from a small business unit in Jarrow, into one of the UK’s leading asbestos and water hygiene environmental management consultancies. The business employs over 110 staff nationwide, with operations in Sunderland, Rosyth (Fife), Sellafield (Cumbria), Burton-on-Trent and Middlesex.

Phil Franks, Director and co-founder at Franks Portlock Consulting, said: “We’ve had steady growth over the past two decades, and it’s thanks to the passion and hard work of our people. The dedication shown by our team – many of whom have been with us for years -continues to shape our strategy, develop innovative solutions and drive our commitment to excellence. Relocating to our new headquarters is a significant milestone and marks a further 10-year investment in the region. It gives us the space and facilities we need to support our expanding team and client base, while positioning us strongly for the future.”

Having signed a 10-year-lease at Hylton Park, Phil Franks continues: “The move has been driven by the need for more space because we have outgrown our previous site. I couldn’t be happier with the support and professionalism we have received on this journey from FW Capital, Lantern Building Consultancy, and the team at AMH Workspace.”

Lindsey McMenamin, Portfolio Manager at FW Capital added “Franks Portlock Consulting has grown significantly and is recognised as a market leader in its bespoke field of environmental management. This success has resulted in the need to move to larger premises, which we have provided the required level of funding to assist with the moving and fit out costs. Helping businesses to achieve their growth aspirations is something we are passionate about and the NPIF II funding is helping Franks Portlock Consulting to scale up and stay ahead of its competitors thanks to this fantastic new facility. Thanks to Graeme Harrison of CCBS who introduced us to Franks Portlock.”

Stephen Portlock, Co-Director at Franks Portlock, explained: “From very modest beginnings as a local start-up in 2006, we’ve built a business that operates right across the UK. This move represents more than just a change of premises – it signals our intent to continue growing, investing in our people and delivering the highest standards of consultancy and environmental management services. We’re excited about what the next chapter holds.”

Chartered building surveyor expertise has been provided by Lantern Building Consultancy, and AMH Workspace have completed a high-quality fit-out.

NPIF II – FW Capital Debt Finance can provide loans in the NPIF II area with a primary focus on the North West regions of Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside.

The £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIFII) covers the entire North of England and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The purpose of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North of England. The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for the North’s smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.

Franks Portlock supports organisations across a wide range of sectors, including marine, nuclear, healthcare, residential and retail. Its clients range from operators of single-site facilities to multi-site organisations across the UK. With extensive technical capabilities and UKAS-accredited Testing Laboratory and Inspection body no. 4155, the company delivers projects of all sizes while ensuring full compliance with UK safety regulations.