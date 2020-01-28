Following the partnership launch in 2019, Bentley and Bomber Ski announce a ski and drive experience for customers from 4-9 March, 2020 in the US

Olympic Gold Medallist and World Champion skier Bode Miller will guide guests on the slopes and host unforgettable après-ski experiences

Private aviation transfer between resorts

Opportunity to demo Bomber’s full line-up of skis using their ‘Black Tie’ ski equipment service

A curated calendar of further ‘Bomber for Bentley’ luxury experiences will follow throughout the year

(Crewe, 22 January 2020) Celebrating the success of the “Bomber for Bentley” limited edition skis that debuted in December 2019, the two luxury brands continue their partnership in 2020 with the debut Bomber for Bentley Ski & Drive Experience, the first of many highly-curated global events. Taking place from 4-9 March in Telluride, Colorado and Park City Utah, the event will provide one-of-a-kind ski and drive experiences for customers combining adventure with fine-dining, ultimate luxury and relaxation.

Set in two of the world’s most esteemed ski destinations in the Rocky Mountains, Bomber Ski and Bentley Motors will host a select group of alpine enthusiasts at an intimate six day, five night experience. A limited 18 places are available on the trip which will begin at the eminent Five-Star Lumière with Inspirato property in Telluride, Colorado, followed by a private aviation transfer to the luxurious Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah where the trip will conclude.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience includes a ski programme for all levels of skiers, and the highest level of service that only Bentley and Bomber can provide. Six-time Olympic medallist and five-time World Champion skier Bode Miller will provide guests with expert guidance and coaching on the slopes, including “Opening Story” ski experiences. Unique to Telluride Resorts, the Opening Story ski experiences explore areas only accessible only by Snowcat – a specially designed vehicle built to traverse unpaved icy terrain – and allow guests to catch the first glimpse of the sunrise before skiing untouched, pristine powder. Additional activities for guests include snow-shoeing and a spectacular helicopter journey over the peaks of the Rocky Mountain range, as well as fine-dining experiences throughout the trip at the region’s world-famous restaurants and venues, with expert Sommeliers on-hand to advise on wine pairings.

Bomber will be offering Lumière’s in-house ski valet service to guests, where a specialist will visit their room to fit their boots, helmets, poles and skis, to ensure that the perfect equipment is available each morning in guests’ personal lockers. The service also enables guests to swap out skis depending on the snow conditions, e.g. powder skis, all-mountain skis, pro-carve skis. The valet team will be available to facilitate guests’ every need and provide the perfect skiing setup.

The Bomber for Bentley Ski & Drive Experience follows the debut of the Limited Edition Centenary Ski and the Black Diamond Edition Ski that were launched in December 2019. Each design features diamond motifs, textures and patterns, inspired by Bentley’s EXP 100 GT concept car launched in July 2019 in line with the brand’s 100th birthday. Developed with Chris Cooke, Head of Product Design at Bentley Motors, the ‘Bomber for Bentley’ skis are handcrafted in Bomber’s own boutique factory in Biella, Italy, with each pair of skis taking roughly 32 hours of hand craftsmanship to ensure the perfect execution.

Bomber famously develops handcrafted skis of unparalleled performance and of the highest quality, and has been redefining the world of international luxury ski through their curation of Bomber Experiences, a unique programme of world-class skiing, fine-dining and après-ski experiences at five-star destinations.

The ‘Bomber for Bentley’ experience will be a true representation of the two brands’ combined vision to create extraordinary experiences for customers looking for exhilaration and adventure. The partnership will bring together a community of the most discerning skiing and driving enthusiasts, allowing them to demo skis of the highest quality, drive the world’s best cars, and share their passion for both pastimes.

In combining their rich histories and philosophies of artisanship, the two brands have created a unique formula that brings their distinctive communities together for an unforgettable event. Following the inaugural event in March, additional curated global experiences will roll out throughout the year in 2020.

For more information on the Bomber for Bentley Ski & Drive Experience – Click here

More information on the partnership – Click here

Bomber for Bentley Skis are now available to purchase online. The collection consists of the Centenary Edition with 24k gold inserts and the Black Diamond Edition finished in gloss black. Click here to view online.

The price information for the trip 4-9 March is as follows:

– Double occupancy: $28,950 / £22,257

– Single occupancy: $17,950 / £13,800