Bentley Financial Services launches bespoke UK insurance service

New insurance service offers tailored cover for Bentley customers in the UK – www.insurewithbentley.co.uk

Created in order to cover every Bentley model in existence, from the iconic Team Blower, to the stunning 1952 R-Type Continental, to today’s extraordinary Continental GT

Developed in partnership with Chubb and Carbon Insurance Brokers, the product includes annual cover and five-day complimentary Drive Away Insurance

(Crewe, 2 October 2025) Bentley Motors today launches its first ever bespoke insurance service dedicated exclusively for Bentley customers in the UK. On behalf of Bentley Financial Services, the new product offers comprehensive coverage tailored to the driver that can cover all new and used Bentley models from the luxury marque’s 106-year history.

To deliver this new service, Bentley Financial Services has partnered with:

Chubb European Group SA – serving as underwriter, bringing expertise in insuring high-value assets and supporting valued clients

Carbon Insurance Brokers (part of the Connexus group) – acting as administrator and claims manager, ensuring seamless policy administration and claims processing

Customers of the new, bespoke insurance service can choose between:

Annual Cover – a full insurance solution crafted for Bentley cars

Five-Day Complimentary Drive Away Insurance – available to customers purchasing a new or used Bentley from an authorised retailer, offering immediate protection while they arrange their annual cover

Heritage Cover – a classic car insurance policy designed for Bentley’s illustrious history of classic cars, to the sector defining first generation Continental GT

This launch underscores Bentley’s commitment to delivering a seamless and luxurious ownership experience, extending beyond the vehicle itself to every aspect of customer care. Full policy details and links to obtain a quote are available on the customer website: www.insurewithbentley.co.uk.