Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey: a joyful tribute to a beloved dog

Rolls-Royce presents Spectre Bailey – an enchanting one-of-one commission inspired by the clients’ beloved pet

Features lifelike marquetry, depicting Bailey’s portrait on the rear waterfall and comprising more than 180 pieces of veneer

Bailey’s paw print presented in marquetry on the passenger panel and Coachline motif

Created for longstanding Rolls-Royce clients based in the United States

Curated through Private Office New York, an invitation-only space for Bespoke commissioning

“We are lifelong car enthusiasts, yes, but we are also lifelong animal lovers, and our dog Bailey is a cherished member of our family. When we started our Rolls-Royce Spectre commission, we saw the opportunity to create something beautiful which would remind us of him for decades to come. Working with the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective, we were surprised at every turn with their wonderful ideas – the wood inlay, or the paw prints on the sill – which added so much to the experience. Spectre Bailey is everything we hoped for and more; it’s a joyful tribute to our loyal companion.”

Commissioning Clients, Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey

“For Rolls-Royce, one of the great joys of a Bespoke commission is becoming immersed in the client’s world and the unique story behind their vision. This is perfectly captured by Spectre Bailey, a charming commission that reaffirms that inspiration can come from anywhere. Our team was absolutely delighted to collaborate with our long-standing clients to bring this concept to life in a playful yet timeless manner, reflecting the special place Bailey holds in their hearts.”

Phil Fabre de la Grange, Head of Bespoke, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars introduces Spectre Bailey, a charming tribute to the commissioning clients’ beloved dog, a Labrador-Golden Retriever mix, and the joyful life they share. Created for a long-standing Rolls-Royce client couple based in the United States, Spectre Bailey demonstrates the power of Bespoke in creating a truly memorable motor car with enduring personal meaning.

BESPOKE PAINT FOR SPECTRE BAILEY: A COAT OF CHARACTER

For Spectre Bailey, paint specialists at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood developed an iridescent two-tone finish, combining paint colours reserved exclusively for the commissioning clients. The main body is finished in Crystal Fusion over Beautiful Bailey, a hue inspired by the soft fur on Bailey’s ear; the upper section gleams in Crystal Fusion, a dynamic, iridescent finish that shifts subtly with the light. The shoulder Coachline features an exact reproduction of Bailey’s paw print, hand-painted in Rose Gold to match the Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.

INTERIOR SUITE: UNIQUE FROM NOSE TO TAIL

The interior of Spectre Bailey is presented in Moccasin and Crème Light leather, beautifully complemented by Dark Spice and Casden Tan accents, reminiscent of Bailey’s fur colour. The wood surfaces are finished in High Gloss Royal Walnut veneer.

The centrepiece of the interior is a lifelike marquetry portrait of Bailey, positioned on the waterfall between the rear seats. The intricate composition took more than four months to complete and comprises more than 180 pieces of veneer. To capture the warmth and texture of Bailey’s coat, the artisan explored a rich spectrum of natural veneers, experimenting with grain direction, tone, and texture. Each sheet was chosen for its natural hue and pattern, with no staining or artificial treatment. Bailey’s tongue alone was crafted using four veneers never previously employed by Rolls-Royce – Purple Heart, Tulipwood, Louro Faia, and Pear – selected for their subtle colour variations. In total, nine veneers were used, representing 22 natural shades, to create a portrait of remarkable warmth and realism.

On the passenger side of the dashboard, a smaller marquetry motif offers another tribute to Bailey, depicting a precise recreation of his paw print. This design also appears as an engraving on the surround of the Bespoke Rose Gold treadplates on the door sills, revealed in a moment of quiet delight when the doors are opened.

SPECTRE BAILEY: A LASTING TRIBUTE TO A LOYAL FRIEND

Spectre Bailey is a joyful expression of devotion, handcrafted with precision, quiet whimsy and affection. It’s a motor car that celebrates a beloved companion, and the boundless possibilities of Bespoke.