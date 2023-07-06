Bentley’s Coronation Cushions – Fit for a King

Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla celebrated with a limited series of bespoke, handcrafted cabin cushions

Skilfully manufactured at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe

Hides, piping and embroidery chosen to match fleet of Bentleys

Coronation Emblems embroidered into cushions – each one consisting of nearly 30,000 stitches

Three days were required to digitise the Coronation Emblem and achieve Bentley’s embroidery quality standard

(Crewe, 3 May 2023) To celebrate the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a team of Bentley’s craftspeople have worked together to produce a limited series of bespoke cabin cushions for a fleet of Bentleys. The team, based at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe, has used a combination of fine craftsmanship and cutting edge technology to digitise the special Coronation Emblem before creating each bespoke cushion by hand.

Three full days and four iterations of embroidery processing were required to achieve Bentley’s exacting quality standards, with nearly 30,000 stitches in each emblem needing careful refinement. The emblem consists of two separate thread colours, and three different colourways of the emblem were used, to contrast the individually-selected hides for different colours of cushions to match the interiors of the Bentleys that will use them.

Each cushion took over three hours to produce and uses hides sourced from Northern Europe where the temperate climate and lack of barbed wire fencing reduces imperfections. Each hide is checked and marked by hand and eye before being precision cut. Stitched, shaped and finished entirely by hand, the completed cushions rivals the quality of the cars themselves. Trim Developer Ella Mitchell has led the craftsmanship process that’s produced the bespoke cushions for this unique occasion. The cushions will remain with Bentley’s press cars for a time and are not available for purchase.

The most noticeable element in the cabin of any Bentley is the choice of colour of the leather used. The colour combinations for the cushions have been matched to the individual specifications of two Bentayga EWBs and two Bentayga Hybrids, and one other highly bespoke Bentley, in time for this weekend’s coronation celebrations.

The colours of the cushions include Cricketball, Cumbrian Green, Imperial Blue and Saddle, utilising 1.4mm thick leather with accent piping of Beluga, Porpoise, Newmarket Tan and Imperial Blue respectively. Contrasting the leather, the emblems have been sewn in Black, White, Red and Blue thread. The size and shape of the cushions have been modelled from the cushions of the 1958 S1 Continental Flying Spur in Bentley’s Heritage Collection.

