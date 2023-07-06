North East Connected

e:Ny1: The next all-electric vehicle from Honda combines comfort, performance and technology in a stylish B-segment SUV

Jul 6, 2023 #Electric Vehicle
  • e:Ny1 is an all-electric , compact SUV that offers trademark Honda dynamics, responsive driving and premium levels of ride comfort
  • Smart packaging based on all-new e:N Architecture F platform features 68.8kWh battery for an AER of 412km (256 miles)
  • Introduction of all-new design language for Honda EVs through white badging, detailing and new Honda text on rear of vehicle

Honda has revealed its second fully electric vehicle, the e:Ny1, at its European Media Event in Offenbach, Germany. It is the brand’s second pure EV to arrive in the region, following on from the widely acclaimed Honda e city car, and is designed to meet the growing customer demand for all-electric B-segment SUVs.

Offering a fresh, distinctive design and the latest advanced technology, the e:Ny1 follows Honda’s human-centred development philosophy, making the most of the model’s fully electric powertrain to deliver an SUV with fun-to-drive dynamics, a smooth and refined ride, and intuitive versatility.

A bold and sophisticated exterior aesthetic is created by a short front overhang, large wheels and a wide track. The e:Ny1 also debuts an all-new electric identity for Honda, with white ‘H’ badges featuring around the vehicle, including the nose badge, wheel centre caps and steering wheel. In addition, a new typeface spells out ‘Honda’ on the tailgate for a premium look that will feature on the brand’s future EVs.

Clever packaging of the electric drivetrain components ensure e:Ny1 offers remarkable interior space and comfort. An all-new centre console features a simple layout of easily accessible buttons, multiple storage options and wireless charging, while an uncluttered dashboard topped by a large 15.1-inch touchscreen provides access to a comprehensive suite of infotainment and driving options. 

The e:Ny1 is built on Honda’s newly-developed e:N Architecture F, a front-motor-driven platform focused on three fundamental attributes: A dedicated high rigidity body structure, a low centre of gravity, and carefully managed under-floor aerodynamics to ensure the SUV delivers a fun and confidence-inspiring drive.

In addition, the platform incorporates a high-performance, lightweight three-in-one integrated power drive unit, electric motor and gearbox. This generates a maximum output of 150 kW,  310 Nm of torque and is engineered to provide smooth and comfortable acceleration and deceleration. Under the floor sits a high-capacity lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 412 km (WLTP) of range and DC fast-charging capability that can go from 10 to 80% in just 45 minutes.  

An all-new chassis developed specifically for battery electric vehicles has ensured improved torsional rigidity – key to this is high-tensile steel, used across 47% of the e:Ny1’s body (by weight). Alongside the new platform and powertrain, these combine to offer the dynamic performance, exceptional comfort and refinement drivers will expect from Honda’s latest EV.

“The e:Ny1 is the logical next step on our electrification journey in Europe,” said Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President at Honda Motor Europe Ltd. “Our development philosophy blends intelligent, customer-centric technology with beautiful design and fun-to-drive dynamics. This latest SUV exemplifies Honda’s commitment to electrification and is the latest step on Honda’s electrification journey.”

For more information about the all-new e:Ny1, please visit:
https://www.honda.co.uk/cars/new/e-ny1-electric-suv/overview.html

