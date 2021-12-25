Stuttgart. Mercedes-Benz has cemented its top place as the only European brand in the top ten of the “Best Global Brands 2021”. The brand with the three-pointed star stands at number eight in the latest rankings published by renowned US brand consultancy Interbrand – a position it has held since 2018. The brand value has risen three percent since 2020 to 50,866 billion US dollars. It means that Mercedes-Benz retains its position as the world’s most valuable luxury car brand for the sixth year in a row, and the only one in the top ten.

“Our continued ranking in the top ten and the increased brand value are successes that we at team

Mercedes-Benz are very proud of. This result validates our strategic direction yet again – as a company but also in terms of our brand positioning. Across all our brands, Mercedes-Benz is transitioning from a traditional understanding of luxury to a modern interpretation that emphasises aspects such as approachability, innovation and individuality, that establishes an awareness of a world of new possibilities and that inspires enthusiasm for sustainable mobility,” says Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications and Marketing Mercedes-Benz AG.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing itself for becoming all-electric before the end of the decade – wherever market conditions allow. The aim is to “Lead in Electric” and “Lead in Car Software”.

Indicator of the world’s most valuable brands

US brand consultancy Interbrand has been conducting the “Best Global Brands” study since 1999. The carefully researched index lists the top 100 of the most valuable brands worldwide and is widely considered the competitive benchmark and an important indicator used by CEOs around the globe. The renowned ranking system is based on three primary criteria: “The financial performance of the brand’s products or services”, “The role of the brand in the purchasing decision-making process” and “The strength of the brand when it comes to securing future returns for the company”. Certified to ISO 10668, the evaluation methodology was the first to establish a widely accepted standard for the comparison of brands and enables objective classification on a monetary basis. More information on the study and on Interbrand are available at: www.bestglobalbrands.com