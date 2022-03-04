From birthday parties to promotional events to sporting events, banners are among the best and most convenient ways to spread your brand message to hundreds of potential customers. The banners are highly versatile and can promote your business as per your needs. There are different types of banners available in the market. However, not all of them will work effectively for your business.

To ensure the proper appearance of your promotional banners throughout the years, you need to pay close attention to the materials you choose. The materials you choose for your banners will determine durability and longevity. Some famous materials for the promotional banners include vinyl, canvas, polyester fabric, adhesive vinyl, and mesh vinyl.

Different Materials for Promotional Banners

While purchasing the banners, you need to choose the perfect materials. Here are the best materials you should consider for your banners.

Canvas Banner Material

If you’re planning to use the banners for indoor trade shows or conventions, the canvas should be your primary choice. The canvas banners will undoubtedly last for years if you use them as an indoor promotional method. To preserve the design and quality of the banners, make sure you don’t use the canvas banners outdoor. This is because canvas banners cannot withstand the outdoor elements.

The canvas banners feature a semi-gloss finish that will showcase a professional and high-quality look. They will help your business stand out as the surface of the canvas banners is not reflective. Therefore, you can easily display high-quality print and images.

Polyester Fabric Banner Material

Another excellent material for the promotional banners is polyester. Polyester promotional banners are lightweight and highly durable. Therefore, you can transport them easily while also using them as long as you want. The polyester banners will provide photos with a sharper finish and a more realistic look.

Polyester banners are washable and easy to store. Even if you don’t have ample space, you don’t need to worry about storing the polyester banners. However, remember that polyester banners will tear, and the design will fade over time. But if you want a material for your banners that provide an aesthetic appearance, you should choose polyester. As per Masterclass, polyester is durable.

Vinyl Banners

If you want to use banners for outdoor promotional purposes, you need to choose tear-resistant, heavy-duty, and weather-resistant vinyl banners. Even though most vinyl banners come in a semi-gloss finish, you can also choose vinyl banners made of a matte finish. If you’re searching for a promotional method that can withstand weather and other outdoor elements, vinyl banners are the perfect option for you.

Vinyl Mesh Banners

One of the primary features of the vinyl mesh banners is that they allow wind and sunlight to pass through. This is why the vinyl mesh banners are highly durable. Mesh banners are most effective for advertising along stadium fences and fields as they don’t block the view completely. This will allow people to read the message on the banners from a distance.

Scrim Vinyl Banners

This is one of the most common options for outdoor promotional banners. The scrim vinyl is incredibly strong. Not to mention, they can withstand harsh weather conditions.

Conclusion

These are the different materials you can choose for your promotional banners. If you have any questions, make sure you contact us today.