The Rodeo Terrorists Release Bold New Scottish Football Anthem ‘Saltire (Tartan Army)’ Ahead Of World Cup Fever

Artist: Rodeo Terrorists

Single: Saltire ( Tartan Army )

Release Date: Out Now (27th March 2026)

What happens when a 55-year-old English IT manager with a lifelong love of Scotland decides Scotland needs a new football anthem? The answer is Saltire (Tartan Army), the latest release from Rodeo Terrorists. Packed with Celtic flair, electronic punch and terrace-ready hooks, the single is a humorous yet heartfelt Scottish football anthem celebrating the legendary Tartan Army and the passion of Scotland supporters worldwide. Out now (27th March 2026), the track is already making noise with its bold, feel-good spirit.

Richard’s story is far from ordinary. Before returning to music as a DIY creator, he worked behind the scenes building websites for global stars including Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and Steps, while also collaborating across the wider industry. Having studied in Scotland, the country has long felt like a second home — making Saltire (Tartan Army) a genuine labour of affection as much as a tongue-in-cheek outsider tribute.

Written in just 30 minutes during a break at work, Saltire (Tartan Army) blends folk-inspired melodies with electronic pop-rock energy — described as if The Waterboys collided with New Order’s World In Motion. Designed to be fun, catchy and full of banter, the track captures football rivalry, national pride and the unmistakable humour surrounding Scotland’s football culture.

Beyond the laughs, the release also carries personal meaning. Richard is keen to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease and will use the single to help raise funds for MND Scotland in memory of a close friend who passed away.

Raw, witty and impossible to ignore, Saltire (Tartan Army) is a modern Scottish football anthem proving these songs should still be fun — and that big ideas can come from the most unexpected places.



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