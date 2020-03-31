Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard will deliver the headline keynote at Develop:Brighton 2020, covering his 26-year career with the renowned studio behind iconic gaming franchises The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

Todd’s comments will open the second day of the conference on Wednesday July 15. At the Develop:Star Awards that evening, Todd will also receive the 2020 Develop Star, recognising his outstanding achievements and contribution to the industry.

“It’s an incredible honour to be recognised by the Develop conference and the UK gaming community that has supported our games for so long,” said Todd Howard. “However, it’s really an acknowledgement of everyone at Bethesda. It’s one of my life’s great blessings that I get to work with them and represent the work they do.”

During the keynote fireside chat Todd will discuss the highs and lows of his time in the industry, from his earliest days through to directing industry-changing titles like Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

“Todd is one of the industry’s leading figures having worked on the some of the most ambitious and successful video games in history,” said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane. “At Develop:Brighton he will be sharing his extensive experience and expertise, making this keynote a must-see for the UK developer community.”

Event organisers Tandem Events have also revealed the first speakers for Develop:Brighton 2020, including representatives from PlayStation, Media Molecule, Rocksteady Studios, Jagex and ustwo games.

Below are some of the sessions confirmed for Develop:Brighton so far, divided by track:

Audio

Player-Driven Audio Creation in Dreams: A Post-Vivem

​Bogdan Vera, Media Molecule

Dialogue Performance and Design for Creatures, Monsters and Demons

​Rosalie Wilson, Creative Assembly

Art

Designing Animation

​Adam Vincent, Rocksteady Studios

What the Concept Art Doesn’t Tell You: Adding Depth and Believability to Your Characters

​Shayleen Hulbert, Freelance Artist

Business

From Roadmaps to Callstacks: A Producer’s Guide to Demystifying Tech

​Alexia Christofi, PlayStation London Studio

Building a Better Esport

​Rachel Rakowski-Gaskin, Jagex Game Studio

Coding

AI-Demystified: The Present and Future of Artificial Intelligence and Games

​Tommy Thompson, AI and Games

GPU Virtualisation: Cloud Gaming Beyond Video Streaming

​Jarl Ostensen, Polystream

Design

Lore, Community, and Communication: Narrative Design in Early Access

​Nicolette Stewart, Crytek

Leveraging Personal Stories to Create Compelling Games

​David Fernandez Huerta, Ustwo Games

Discoverability

Is it Time to Turn Video Games Marketing Upside Down?

​Tom Winbow, Ralph

Building Communities That Last. From Scratch

​Stevie Ward, Future

Indie

Journalist Insight: Building Better Games for the Press

​Guy Cocker, High Score

Nailing the Pitch: Practical Skills for Securing Multi-Million Pound Projects

​Natalie Wicks, Double Eleven

Mobile

What Makes a Successful Hyper-Casual Game?

​Simon Prytherch, Kwalee

Chat is Where it’s at: Designing for Gaming’s Biggest New Platforms

​Kate Killick, Mojiworks

IBC

How to Not Launch a Game on Steam

​Aiden Rodgers, Indie Game Developer

The A – Z of Indie Development

​Ben Murch, Perchang

Roundtables

LGBTQ+ Roundtable

​Ian Masters, Flick Games

Starting, Surviving and Thriving – a Micro Studio Roundtable

​Katie Goode, Triangular Pixels

Additional sessions and keynote speakers will be announced in due course.