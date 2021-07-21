Beyond Housing has been named among the UK’s top most inclusive organisations to work for, according to a prestigious national listing.

One of the largest regeneration and housing companies in the North East, it has been ranked 54th in the Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces Index.

The list was announced as part of the National Centre for Diversity’s 2021 FREDIE (Fairness, Respect, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement) Awards.

Beyond Housing began working with the National Centre for Diversity as part of its strategic objective to achieve Leaders in Diversity accreditation by 2025.

This included liaising with colleagues, customers and suppliers on how it was performing in relation to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Catherine Clennett, Beyond Housing’s Head of HR, said: “People lie at the heart of everything we do, from our colleagues to our residents as well as the wider community, and it is important that we create a culture where everyone feels welcome and valued.

“To be ranked in this prestigious listing demonstrates what we have achieved so far and is testament to how our colleagues have embraced these important principles.

“We are intent on continuing to integrate an ethos of diversity, equality and inclusion throughout Beyond Housing as we work our way towards achieving Leaders in Diversity accreditation.”

Solat Chaudhry, Chief Executive at the National Centre for Diversity said: “I send my warmest congratulations to Beyond Housing on successfully reaching number 54 in the Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces Index 2021.

“It’s been a challenging year and yet, it has not dented the excellent work that organisations and individuals do in promoting FREDIE best practice.

“We had to have these awards this year. We could not ignore the fantastic efforts that everyone has continued doing. I congratulate everyone who works so hard day-in day-out to maintain these high standards.

“Through the work of the FREDIEs we are able to build a better society, and our winners come from a wonderful cross section of private, public, education and charity sectors representing the very best.”