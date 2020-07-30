Beyond Housing is maintaining its support for a scheme that is now providing weekend lunches during the summer holidays for local children who are eligible for free school meals.

The help for struggling families is a continuation of the Helping Hands project that was set up by the Ladies of Steel group in partnership with Dormanstown Primary Academy and local volunteers.

The recipients have been drawn from Beyond Housing customers and children from Dormanstown Primary Academy who have been identified as vulnerable or nominated by their teachers.

A pack of lunch items to cover the two weekend days for the six-week school holiday period is being delivered to each home by volunteers from Ladies of Steel and Beyond Housing.

Each pack also includes a community-related challenge to keep the youngsters engaged, with the chance to win a prize at the end of the six weeks for those completing all challenges.

Rachael Crooks, Community Connector at Beyond Housing said: “We have been supporting the Ladies of Steel scheme to provide free school lunches for eligible children during the pandemic and are delighted to extend our support to cover the holiday period.

“This has been a challenging time for very many people, and I am proud that we can help tackle the issues around food poverty for some of our community’s most vulnerable children.”