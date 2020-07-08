Beyond Housing is to host a series of virtual masterclass sessions to give potential apprenticeship candidates an engaging insight into what it’s like to work for the organisation.

Three 30-minute online sessions will be conducted, via web-based video conferencing application Zoom, on Wednesday 15 July. The forums will run from 1:30pm-2:00pm, 2:15pm-2:45pm and 3:00pm-3:30pm, with each one welcoming up to ten prospective applicants to chat with a team leader and a current apprentice, with the chance to ask questions whilst picking up a range of helpful tips and advice on what an apprenticeship entails and how best to approach the application process.

Emma Tooth, Apprentice and Volunteer Team Leader at Beyond Housing, said: “Beyond Housing currently has apprenticeship vacancies in both Redcar and Scarborough, offering career-launching opportunities in a range of trade and office-based roles.

“These online sessions are a great way of learning more about what we have to offer, and I would encourage anyone who might be interested in any of the apprenticeship opportunities currently advertised on our website to join in and learn how they can make their application really stand out.”

To express interest and book a place on one of the workshops, email Hattie Garratt at hattie.garratt@beyondhousing.co.uk.