Biking builders heading east for charity challenge

A quartet of local housebuilders hope to head to the east, to tackle a cycle challenge in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care (MCCC).

They plan to join a group of 50 people, taking on the gruelling 550km Vietnam to Cambodia route in October.

Riding between 30 – 95km per day, the weeklong journey will cover some challenging terrain and weather conditions – with humid temperatures expected to be around 31 degrees and possibly torrential rain, as the trip coincides with the rainy season.

Development Director at Countryside Partnerships North East, Andrew Rennie, 44, said: “Considering the stark fact that one in two people will develop cancer in their lifetime, we feel it is important to support and help fund vital services – like Marie Curie – which are leading the way in caring for patients, their families, care givers and friends, in often challenging and difficult circumstances.

“All four of us have personally been affected by seeing loved ones and friends battle this cruel disease and know how important it is to get the correct care and treatment, but also the compassion and dignity which MCCC and its team of nurses and healthcare professionals provide to those living with a terminal illness. Any donation, no matter how small, that people can contribute would be greatly appreciated.

“Having ridden the very first MCCC Vietnam to Cambodia trip in 2014, I was keen to experience this new, longer route! Our training started in earnest embarking on the three Yorkshire peaks challenge – scaling Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in less than12 hours – in May. Our focus and intention is to now ramp up the cycling miles over the summer.”

Marie Curie support people throughout the UK in all aspects of dying, death and bereavement – to fight for a society where everyone has the best possible experience at the end of life, which reflects what is most important to them.

Joining Andrew on the ride, also from Countryside Partnership’s North East office, is Managing Director Dave Brown, 48; Development Manager, Michael Duffy, aged 29 and associate Jason Douglas, aged 54.

The youngest of the four, Michael has been training at Gateshead’s Chopwell Woods and has experienced a few tumbles negotiating the wet and muddy bike trails.

He added: “I think this is certainly going to be an experience. Dealing with the traffic in built up areas and making sure we have all the essential kit to get through the ride each day will be interesting! I also feel a little pressure being the youngest in our team and I hope I can keep up with the older guys!”

Andrew Rennie and the team are no strangers to charity challenges having taken part in a number of half marathons and bike rides, including the coast to coast and coast to castles routes in recent years.

To find out more about Marie Curie Cancer Care and to donate to the cause, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrewdavemichaelandrew

*Picture caption: From left to right is Michael Duffy, Andrew Rennie, Dave Brown and Jason Douglas at the former Freight Depot site in Gateshead.

