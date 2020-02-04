STUDIOCANAL is pleased to announce that the latest collection of episodes from the popular CBeebies show Bing is coming to DVD and Digital on 24th February with Bing: Birthday…And Other Episodes. The series will include a brand-new activity booklet, as voted for by fans on the Bing Facebook page. Available to pre-order now: http://bit.ly/BingBirthday.

Around the corner, not far away, Bing & Flop are ready to play! Celebrating the noisy, joyful, messy reality of pre-school life, Bing stories are small but they are full of drama; everyday dramas that all young children & the grown-ups in their lives will recognise.

CERT: U

RUN TIME: 70 mins approx.

9 EPISODES: Birthday; Nicky; Face Paint; Vaccination; Leaf Pictures; Fire Engine; Squiggle; PJ Party; Hose Pipe