A charity partnership aimed at helping individuals who have suffered a stroke marked its midway milestone on Friday 21st February.

Scotmid Co-operative (Lakes & Dales), which has stores across the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, has raised £130,000 in the first six months of the yearlong partnership that it has with Different Strokes, Chest Heart Stroke Scotland and Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke, and celebrated the occasion with a giant heart to highlight the fundraising efforts so far.

All funds raised from the partnership will go towards supporting the charities, as well as helping to increase awareness of the support available to others who are struggling with the effects of a stroke. Funds raised through nine Lakes & Dales stores and one Semichem outlet in the North of England will specifically support Different Strokes, an organisation dedicated to supporting working age and younger stroke survivors.

Staff have raised funds through various activities, such as sponsored events and raffles, and a week in stores to help celebrate the Society’s 160th birthday.

Austin Willett, Chief Executive of Different Strokes said “It’s great to have the support of Scotmid and all their staff across Lakes & Dales and Semichem stores, and we’re so appreciative of their fundraising efforts. To raise £130,000 across the whole partnership area by the halfway point is a fantastic achievement which demonstrates the dedication of all of their employees. These funds will be so beneficial for Different Strokes, our colleagues at CHSS and NICHS, and most importantly the thousands of stroke survivors that we help every year to reclaim their lives after stroke.”

John Brodie, Chief Executive at Lakes & Dales, said: “I am really proud of what our customers, staff and members have achieved in just six months. It is testament to how much they support our core purpose of serving our communities and helping to improve people’s everyday lives. I am looking forward to seeing what the next six months hold and to what else we can do to help this amazing charity support thousands of stroke survivors to ‘survive and thrive’.”