STUDIOCANAL is pleased to announce that the latest collection of episodes from the popular CBeebies show Moon and Me is coming to DVD and Digital on 3rd February with Moon and Me – The Silly Song & Other Episodes. Join Pepi Nana, Mr. Onion, Colly Wobble, Sleepy Dibillo, Little Nana, Lambkin and Lily Plant in storytime fun! Available to pre-order now: http://bit.ly/MoonSillySong.

Volume 2 includes The Silly Song Episode which is a sweet and melodic tune sung by Michael Buble! The shows creator, Andrew Davenport, was “bowled over” when Michael Buble agreed to sing the song.

Pepi Nana is a very magical toy – at night when the Moon shines, she comes to life. Pepi Nana begins every story by sitting down at her desk and writing a magical letter to the Moon. Moon Baby, her magical new friend, receives the letter and visits the Toy House for tea and a story. He plays magical music on his Kalimba to wake up the other toy friends, ready for a magical adventure.

CERT: U

RUN TIME: 134 mins approx.

6 EPISODES: Big Walk, Little Walk; The Silly Song; Let’s Have a Race!; Hoppity Hop, Across the Bridge!; Hide and Seek; A Special Delivery

facebook.com/StudiocanalUK @studiocanaluk @StudiocanalUK