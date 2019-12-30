Are you looking for a device that prepares juices in a simple way? With the JuicersPlusBlenders you can get delicious natural drinks with all kinds of fruits and vegetables that keep their vitamins and minerals intact. If you want to know more, do not miss this article where we present a buying guide with all the aspects that you should value when purchasing one of these appliances.

How to Choose a Blender?

To help you choose the blender that best suits your needs and that you can get the most out of, we have prepared this buying guide. Take note!

His Capacity

The first aspect that you will have to assess is the capacity you require in a blender. If you only need a device to prepare your own juices, you better opt for a smaller and more compact one. Keep in mind that the larger it is, the more space in the kitchen it will demand. Therefore, perhaps with a 1-liter model, you have more than enough.

If, on the other hand, you have a large family that enjoys a fresh smoothie every morning, it will be better to choose a model with greater capacity that allows you to prepare more juice at the same time and thus save time in the kitchen. In this case, we recommend a 2- or 2.5-liter model.

Its Power

When choosing the power in one of these devices, we may feel a bit confused. In the market, we can find models ranging from 200 W to about 1500 W.The power is related to the best functioning of the device, but you should also keep in mind that it will consume more electricity. To prepare orange juices every morning, you don’t need such a powerful device.

However, if you plan to use the blender frequently to prepare juices with different ingredients, more fibrous and greater hardness, you should choose to invest in models with a power of more than 500 W.

Your Options

One of the options that most market models usually include is the possibility to choose between several speeds, depending on the hardness of the food. Normally we find devices with at least two speeds.

On the other hand, many have a drip nozzle, so as not to waste a drop of your preparation and without dirtying the work surface.

Another option that you should evaluate is the safety and stability of the device. When working with blades and a high-speed motor, it is necessary that the models incorporate non-slip or suction cups that grip well to the surface.

The type of Juice Desired

We should not confuse a blender with a blender. You get a kind of shake where all the pulp is crushed. In this sense, the food is used more, but the texture of the drink is much denser.

For their part, blenders separate the pulp from the juice and obtain a much more liquid result. We have to mention that within this group we can find two main types that differ significantly from each other: those of centrifugation and those of cold pressing.

The centrifuge blenders have blades that rotate at high speed to crush the fruit and then discard the pulp to obtain only the liquid.

On the other hand, cold pressing models employ a helical mill that presses food to extract the juice. They are usually more expensive, but the result is a much more concentrated juice, which retains all its intact properties for longer.