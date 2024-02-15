Bloom Voyage: Must-see flower spots this spring

Credit – Sutterstock_Marina Datsenko

With springtime on the horizon, there are beautiful gardens all around the world filled with flowers getting ready to bloom. But which of these spots deserve a place on your travel bucket list?

Looking at flower locations across the globe, the experts at Japan Rail Pass analysed a variety of factors – including Google reviews and ratings, Instagram hashtags, and the vibrancy of the flowers in spring – to give an overall score and determine which flower spots you absolutely should not miss this spring.

The most beautiful spring flower spots around the world

Rank Flower spot Location Rating Reviews Instagram hashtags Vibrancy/10 Score/10 1 Keukenhof Tulip Gardens Lisse, NL 4.7 52,812 692,146 9.96 9.7 2 Shinjuku Gyoen Tokyo, Japan 4.6 36,115 856,056 7.29 9.3 3 Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew London, UK 4.7 44,465 764,996 6.49 9.2 4 Nabana no Sato Mie, Japan 4.4 5,327 507,008 9.34 9.0 5 Dubai Miracle Garden Dubai, UAE 4.6 75,704 139,165 8.78 8.9 6 Island Mainau Konstanz, Germany 4.7 28,977 170,895 7.90 8.7 7 The Butchart Gardens B.C., Canada 4.7 21,596 102,258 7.54 8.3 8 Valley of Flowers National Park Chamoli, India 4.7 3,432 115,940 8.43 8.3 9 Yangmingshan National Park Taipei, Taiwan 4.5 24,267 129,546 6.63 8.3 10 Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden Cape Town, South Africa 4.8 29,003 51,526 7.78 8.2

Keukenhof Tulip Gardens, Lisse, Netherlands – 9.7/10

Credit – Sutterstock_Marina Datsenko

According to the research, the most beautiful flower spot in the world is the Keukenhof Tulip Gardens of Lisse, Netherlands, which has exhibited spring flowers to the public since 1950.

The tulips in spring achieve an almost perfect vibrancy score of 9.96/10, proving just how bright and colourful these stunning gardens are.

Shinjuku Gyoen, Tokyo, Japan – 9.3/10

Credit – Sutterstock_Benny Marty

Next in the rankings, is the beautiful Shinjuku Gyoen in Tokyo, Japan. From the wide variety of cherry blossoms in the national garden, it is the Somei (Yoshino cherry) that bloom in spring.

The beautiful Japanese garden has over 856,000 Instagram hashtags, more than any other spot in the top 10, with people all over the world travelling to view the cherry blossoms.

Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, UK – 9.2/10

Credit – Sutterstock_Charles Bowman

The third most beautiful spring flower spot according to the study is in London, England: The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

With almost as many Instagram hashtags as Shinjuku Gyoen (764,996) and 44,465 reviews, it is clear that the flowers found here, cherry blossom, bluebells, and magnolias to name a few, are beloved by many.

Nabana no Sato, Mie, Japan – 9.0/10

Credit – Sutterstock_martinho Smart

In fourth place is the Nabana no Sato flower park, located in the Nagashima resort in Mie, Japan.

The spot is known for its illuminations throughout the park in winter through to spring, as well as the blooming cherry blossoms and tulips which scored a 9.34/10 for vibrancy in the study.

Dubai Miracle Garden, UAE – 8.9/10

Credit – Sutterstock_Sergii Figurnyi

The fifth most beautiful spring flower spot in the study was found to be the Dubai Miracle Garden in the United Arab Emirates, which occupies over 72,000 square metres, making it the largest natural flower garden in the world.

With over 75,000 reviews since its opening in 2013, and a vibrancy score of 8.78/10, it is clear that this impressive garden deserves its place in the top five rankings.