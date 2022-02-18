• Four recruits sought for the four-year programme

• Powerful platform for successful candidates to build a career within the PR and Marketing teams at BMW and MINI

• Level 6 Apprenticeship, studying in parallel for a Business and Management degree

• Apply via the BMW Group careers website, applications close on 20th February 2022.

BMW Group UK is launching a pioneering new communications apprenticeship programme in 2022. The four-year apprenticeship presents an excellent opportunity for successful candidates to gain broad experience within the marketing and PR teams across the organisation. The four successful candidates will learn on the job, working on the latest exciting BMW and MINI campaigns, while studying towards a Business and Management degree (BA Hons) at Abingdon & Witney College.

The communication apprentices will start with the company in September 2022 and rotate between four departments throughout the programme, spending one year embedded in each team. Three years will be spent at BMW Group UK Head Office in Farnborough, Hampshire, gaining experience in the BMW Marketing, MINI Marketing and Corporate Communications teams. A further year of the scheme will be spent working with the Corporate Communications team at MINI Plant Oxford.

From helping to organise BMW and MINI media launch events, supporting high-impact marketing campaigns for both brands and writing internal communications materials for the 3,500 associates at MINI Plant Oxford, the successful candidates will be immersed in a world-leading organisation with a strong focus on communicating in evolving digital channels.

Graham Biggs, Corporate Communications Director at BMW Group UK said: “I am delighted to offer this new opportunity to four bright and ambitious candidates who are looking to kick-start their communications careers. This scheme offers invaluable experience in both corporate communications and marketing disciplines with two of the most admired and respected brands in the world. After the four years, each apprentice will have gained broad and valuable experience, positioning them perfectly for future roles across the communications landscape.”

Michelle Roberts, Marketing Director at BMW UK said: “This is an exciting time in the Marketing field and we’re looking forward to welcoming the right candidates into our teams. They’ll have the opportunity to get involved in a wide variety of events and campaigns and really show us what they can do in a variety of disciplines.”

BMW Group is committed to developing its future talent and apprentices play a key part in this. In 2022, 95 places will be made available across the UK, in a wide range of roles including engineering, maintenance, human resources, purchasing and communications. There are 15 apprenticeships based in Farnborough at the BMW Group UK Head Office for MINI and BMW and also Alphabet. Around 80 apprenticeship spaces are open in the BMW Group UK production network, including MINI Plant Oxford, the home of the MINI Electric; Plant Swindon, which produces steel pressings and sub-assemblies for both MINI and BMW; Plant Hams Hall which manufactures highly efficient MINI and BMW engines; and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Goodwood.

Applications for the communications apprenticeship programme close on Sunday 20th February 2022. Candidates can review the job description and apply via the BMW Group careers website. For further details about the BMW Group UK Apprenticeship programme, or to explore all of the available opportunities in 2022, please visit the BMW Group Apprenticeship homepage.