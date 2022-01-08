Return of classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ emblem to celebrate 50th anniversary.

BMW UK will produce a select number of BMW M High Performance and Performance models with BMW Individual paint and the new emblem from March 2022.

May 24, 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the foundation of BMW M GmbH. Almost a quarter of a year earlier, the BMW Group subsidiary is already demonstrating a sense of tradition and anniversary spirit on its products.

BMW UK will build a wide selection of BMW M High Performance and BMW M Performance models from March 2022 in the most popular BMW Individual paint finishes. They will feature style-defining colours such as Dakar Yellow, Fire Orange, Daytona Violet, Macao Blue, Imola Red and Frozen Marina Bay Blue, which refer to various eras from BMW M’s 50 year history. These exclusive vehicles will feature the emblem inspired by the classic “BMW Motorsport” logo, which will replace the standard BMW emblem on the front, rear and wheel hubs to mark the 50 year anniversary.

The BMW logo with the shifted semicircles in blue, violet and red was first used in 1973 on the racing car of BMW Motorsport GmbH, which had been established a year before. In 1978 and with the debut of the BMW M1 the three colour stripes slanted to the right and leaning on the letter M followed. Even beyond the motorsport scene it became a trademark with particularly high recognition value and identification power. The legendary BMW M1 was the only BMW M high-performance production vehicle to bear the historic motorsport emblem in addition to the logo with the three colour stripes. In both logos, the blue stands for BMW, while the red symbolizes racing and the violet expresses the connection between the two.

Since then, the violet has given way to a dark blue, and BMW Motorsport GmbH has been operating under the name BMW M GmbH since 1993. Nothing has changed the high symbolic power of the brand and logo. In its 50th year of existence, the company is more successful than ever as the world market leader in the performance and high-performance automotive segment.

“With the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ emblem, we would like to share our joy about the anniversary of BMW M GmbH with the fans of the brand,” says Franciscus van Meel, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW M GmbH. “We have a great year ahead of us, which will be celebrated with unique product highlights and exciting performances. The M has long been considered the strongest letter in the world, and in our company’s anniversary year it is stronger than ever.”

BMW M GmbH is also aiming for another sales record in 2021. Its performance and high-performance automobiles are enjoying steadily growing popularity worldwide, which will be fuelled once again with new product highlights in the anniversary year.

For the first time, the company is launching a BMW M3 Touring in 2022. In addition, particularly performance-oriented fans of the brand can look forward to a spectacular special model of the BMW M4 Coupé series. The successor model to the successful BMW M2 is also already at an advanced stage of its series development process.

In parallel, the electrification of the BMW M brand is also being driven forward. In the anniversary year, the first electrified high-performance model in the history of BMW M GmbH will be launched.

BMW M GmbH will not only celebrate its anniversary with attractive new products, but also with numerous events. Anniversary performances are planned in May 2022 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Lake Como in Northern Italy, followed by the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Great Britain and the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach, California. The 24-hour race at the Nürburgring is also a welcome occasion for BMW M GmbH to review its successful history together with fans and to thrill them for the future of BMW M GmbH.