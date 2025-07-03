News in Brief from BMW UK

BMW claims five accolades at the Auto Express New Car Awards 2025.

BMW UK has collected 12 industry awards in recent weeks, reflecting strong recognition across a broad range of segments. Five awards were presented at last night’s Auto Express New Car Awards, including two wins for the newly revised BMW iX. Also announced this week was EcoCar’s Electrified Top 50 for 2025, which featured a double win for the BMW i5, alongside recognition for the BMW iX, BMW i7 and BMW 330e. The BMW iX3 and BMW i4 further contributed to BMW’s winning streak, after each took a top spot at the 2025 Autotrader Driver’s Choice Awards, based on feedback from British car owners.

BMW proudly collected five awards at last night’s Auto Express New Car Awards, judged by the title’s expert automotive editorial team. The awards are designed to help car buyers choose the best models on the market, with judging based on practicality, efficiency, price, reliability and the overall driving experience.

Congratulating BMW on its achievements this year, Auto Express Editor Paul Barker said: “Five separate awards across four of its models highlights the strength and depth of BMW’s range, with cars as diverse as the sporty 2 Series Coupé and big iX electric SUV picked out by our judges as the best at what they do… “BMW manages to keep driving pleasure core to its cars’ appeal without sacrificing practicality or efficiency, and we’re delighted it keeps producing the goods.”

The new BMW iX was presented with two awards on the night, recognising it as both Premium SUV of the Year and Premium Electric Car of the Year. Describing the iX as “a hugely impressive premium SUV” which has “got even better with its recent update”, Auto Express judges commended the technology flagship for its “stunning interior” and a driving experience which “completely belies its size and weight”. It’s “hugely practical” and “a brilliant and comfortable long-distance cruiser”, judges added.

In the Premium Mid-sized SUV category, the BMW X3 stood out among the competition, with the latest generation described as “moving the game on”. “It had an awful lot to live up to, considering how good its predecessor was,” said judges. Yet the new BMW X3 continues to deliver, impressing the panel with its diverse powertrains, innovative technology, cabin quality and practicality, with “almost no flaws.”

The publication’s preferred Premium Hybrid was the BMW 530e, with this latest award further reinforcing the eighth-generation 5 Series’ reputation as the world’s most successful business saloon. “Great range figures from the battery and electric motor combined with an engaging drive, plush cabin and cutting-edge tech gives the BMW 530e an edge over any of its rivals,” Barker commented. “It’s comfortable and refined on the motorway but fun when you’re off the main roads – our favourite premium hybrid car.”

The fourth and final BMW to receive praise at the ceremony was the BMW 2 Series Coupé, after it was named Premium Coupé of the Year. Speaking on the win, Barker said, “The 2 Series Coupé feels like an old-school BMW, in a good way. Its simple front-engine, rear-drive layout delivers a hugely engaging driving experience in compact and nimble dimensions, and the crowning glory is the incredible M2.”

Held annually, the EcoCar Electrified Top 50 counts down the very best cars in the electrified world, encompassing a wide variety of electrified powertrains from mild hybrid to fully electric. The BMW 330e, BMW i7 and BMW i5 all featured in this year’s shortlist, while the new BMW iX placed fifth in the overall rankings. In addition, each model topped its respective category, with the BMW i5 securing a double win.

Now offering up to 63 miles (WLTP1) of all-electric range, the recently refreshed BMW 330e was voted EcoCar’s Best Plug-in Hybrid Compact Executive Car, described as the “ideal” choice for “business users and urban drivers alike.” Speaking on the win, judges said, “The 2.0-litre petrol engine and electric motor work in seamless tandem, while the handling remains benchmark-sharp. Subtle styling tweaks and an improved infotainment system further cement its all-round appeal.”

Next to be recognised was the BMW i7, which took home the award for Best Electric Luxury Car. “As luxury EVs go, few can match the serenity and spectacle of the BMW i7,” said EcoCar. Praised for its substantial single-charge range, “limousine levels of comfort” and “jaw-dropping” rear-seat theatre screen, the flagship saloon was also commended by judges for its “exceptional” refinement, “effortless” performance and for a technology package that manages to be “futuristic without being overwhelming.”

The title for Best Electric Luxury SUV was awarded to the new BMW iX, which secured fifth place in EcoCar’s Top 50 countdown. The BMW iX’s “carbon core chassis, refined ride and spacious lounge-like interior deliver comfort and composure in equal measure,” said EcoCar Editor, Ian Robertson. “Technology lovers will enjoy the vast curved display and sophisticated driver assistance systems, while luxury SUV buyers will appreciate its serene character and quality materials throughout. It’s like sitting in your lounge on your driveway.”

The BMW i5 rounded off the awards with a double win, after it was named Best Electric Executive Car and Best Electric Estate Car. Labelled by EcoCar as a “masterclass in premium motoring,” the BMW i5 was acknowledged for its compelling technology package, efficiency and overall refinement. “Estate buyers will love the new Touring models, that are a perfect blend of business sense and driving pleasure,” the judging panel added.

Autotrader celebrate the BMW i4 and BMW iX3 at their Drivers’ Choice Awards.

Formerly known as the Autotrader New Car Awards, the Drivers’ Choice Awards are uniquely positioned as they are judged not by the opinions of industry leaders, but by car owners themselves. Over 200,000 British car owners completed an online survey, determining 20 of this year’s 25 award-winning models and sharing exactly what they thought of their car.

BMW celebrated double success, as the brand received two coveted category wins. First to be recognised was the BMW iX3, which continues to impress the driving public as it was named the UK’s Best Premium Electric Car for 2025. The BMW i4 also triumphed, taking top spot in the UK’s Best Car for Families category.

Commenting on BMW’s success, Erin Baker, Autotrader’s Editorial Director, said, “BMW has made huge strides with its electric range, and securing two separate trophies is a huge and much deserved achievement.

“The i4 proves that SUVs aren’t the only choice for families and confidently fended off competition from much larger rivals. It scored top marks for its ability to carry a family of four in comfort whilst having plenty of oomph to put a smile on the driver’s face. And if recognition for one brilliant EV wasn’t enough, BMW’s iX3 took the trophy for Best Premium Electric Car, receiving high praise from owners for its design inside and out, with one telling us that ‘It’s extremely well packaged and designed with lots of usable space, has excellent range and brilliant performance to boot.’ Great work BMW.”