Car parts manufacturer Nifco UK has completed a major £160,000 upgrade of its IT system, supported by Bondgate IT.

The company recognised the benefits of modernising its IT infrastructure and creating a back-up data recovery facility for its extensive site at Durham Lane, Stockton.

Darlington-based Bondgate IT, who were tasked with designing, installing and testing the new system, undertook the challenging project.

It replaced legacy technology with up-to-date servers and storage, adding future growth capacity and increasing the resilience and recoverability of the business information systems.

The business continuity and disaster recovery capability, which has been cited by the firm as an essential part of the project, ensures the business can continue to operate or ultimately recover the key systems in the event of a disaster impacting the IT function.

Nifco, which manufactures parts used in the engines, interiors and exteriors of cars produced by Nissan, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, Renault and Toyota, was established as Elta Plastics in 1967, before being bought by Nifco Inc. in 1990.

John Tinkler, Nifco’s IT Manager, described it as the largest IT project undertaken during his 16 years with the company.

He said: “This new technology provides the business with an added competitive edge and supports the future needs of a modern and expanding business and reflects its principles of innovation and improvement.

“This significant investment allows Nifco to increase the speed, efficiency, resilience and capacity of its IT infrastructure which has such a key role in our staff continuing to achieve outstanding results.

“Throughout this project Bondgate IT, which has supported Nifco since 2010, has provided impartial advice and continued to demonstrate its expertise and commitment to the client.”

Garry Brown, founder and managing director of Bondgate IT, said: “Nifco has displayed great foresight through its willingness to invest in its IT infrastructure.

“This major upgrade not only improves performance and capacity, but the hardware is now running the most up-to-date software and operating systems which enhances the integrity of the whole system.

“Above all it reduces potential downtime and allow Nifco to continue forging strong relationships with its customers.”