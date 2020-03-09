First plug-in hybrid in the performance-orientated ŠKODA vRS family

Power output of 180kW (245PS) as well as vRS-typical exterior and interior

Four new electrified Octavia models: the Octavia vRS iV, Octavia iV and two Octavia e-TECs

Mladá Boleslav, 3 March 2020– ŠKODA is offering a model from its vRS family with plug-in-hybrid drive for the first time. The new ŠKODA Octavia vRS iV has been fitted with a 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an 85-kW electric motor delivering a combined power output of 180 kW (245 PS). Featuring black details on the bodywork, the Octavia vRS iV can immediately be recognised as sporty top-of-the-range variant of ŠKODA’s bestseller, now in its fourth generation. The Czech car manufacturer will offer the new Octavia in three other electrified versions as well. The Octavia iV is a plug-in hybrid delivering 150 kW (204 PS) and is available in the SE and SE L trims. Two e-TEC variants producing 81 kW (110 PS) and 110 kW (150 PS) make use of mild hybrid technology for the first time at ŠKODA.

Christian Strube, ŠKODA Board Member for Technical Development, said, “By introducing the Octavia RS iV, we are starting a new chapter in the success story of our RS portfolio. We are using plug-in-hybrid drive in a sporty top-of-the-range model for the first time. In the new Octavia RS iV, this both increases performance and reduces fuel consumption as well as CO 2 emissions.”

ŠKODA has fitted the Octavia vRS iV with a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine (110 kW / 150 PS) and an 85-kW electric motor. Together, they have a combined power output of 180 kW (245 PS) and offer a maximum torque of 400 Nm, which is transferred to the front wheels via a 6-speed DSG. The car’s CO 2 emissions are approximately 30 g/km in the WLTP cycle*, meaning it already complies with the new, stricter EU6d emissions standard for all newly registered vehicles in the EU, which will come into force from 1 January 2021.

The high-voltage lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 37 Ah equating to 13 kWh, thereby giving the car an all-electric range of up to 60 km in the WLTP cycle*. As the 330 Nm of torque provided by the electric motor are available straight away, the vRS iV can pull away quickly. In Sport mode, which allows drivers to make use of the car’s full power output, the Octavia vRS iV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds. Its top speed is 225 km/h. The progressive steering that comes as standard and dynamic tuning of the sports suspension that is typical for the vRS range cater to energetic driving styles.

Sporty black accents provide distinguishing visual features

The ŠKODA Octavia vRS iV has specific LED fog lights and black 18-inch alloy wheels as standard; the brake callipers in RS-typical red catch the eye. 19-inch alloys are available as an option. The ŠKODA grille, air curtains, diffuser on the vRS-specific front apron, aeroflaps, diffuser on the rear apron and window frames all come in sporty black. The hatchback sports a black RS rear spoiler; in the estate, the roof spoiler matches the car colour.

Oliver Stefani, Head of ŠKODA Design, explained, “We have given the already dynamic shape of the new Octavia an even sportier appearance using familiar RS insignias. With its numerous black design details, such as the ŠKODA grille, front apron, rear diffuser and alloy wheels, the car is immediately recognisable as a member of our RS family.”

Dynamic, RS-style interior

Looking inside the Octavia vRS iV, the predominantly black interior stands out. The three-spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel bears a vRS logo and features paddles for operating the DSG. The front sports seats are upholstered in black fabric, whilst the optional Ergo seats come with Alcantara and leather upholstery as well as seat-depth adjustment. The seats are adorned by an RS logo and coloured decorative stitching in red or silver-grey, which can also be found on the leather steering wheel, on the armrests and on the Alcantara-covered dashboard. Decorative strips in a RS look and pedals with an aluminium design round off the sporty impression.

Octavia iV plug-in hybrid delivering 204 PS

In addition to the vRS variant of the Octavia iV, ŠKODA is also offering plug-in-hybrid drive for the SE and SE L trim levels. Here, the 1.4 TSI petrol engine and the 85-kW electric motor provide a power output of 150 kW (204 PS) and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. This plug-in-hybrid variant can also cover an electric range of up to 60 km in the WLTP cycle* and is fitted with a 6-speed DSG, operated using shift-by-wire technology. Its CO 2 emissions are approximately 30 g/km*. The Octavia iV also complies with the EU6d emissions standard.

The lithium-ion high-voltage battery, with a capacity of 37 Ah equating to 13 kWh, used in both iV models can be conveniently charged at home using a standard household plug socket or a wall box. The charging port is concealed in the driver’s side of the front bumper. A regular 12-volt battery is located in the boot, which has a capacity of 450 l in the hatchback and 490 l in the estate. The fuel tank can hold 40 l – just five litres less than in Octavias that are powered purely by a combustion engine.

Two e-TEC engines boasting mild hybrid technology

The two e-TEC versions of the Octavia are making their ŠKODA debut. They will be the brand’s first production cars to feature mild hybrid technology when they start to roll off the line this summer. When combined with a 7-speed DSG, the three-cylinder 1.0 TSI producing 81 kW (110 PS) and the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI outputting 110 kW (150 PS) make use of a 48-volt belt-driven starter motor and a 48-volt lithium-ion battery that is located under the front passenger seat and has a capacity of 0.6 kWh. Both models can be identified by a specific badge on their tailgate.

Mild hybrid technology enables energy to be recovered when braking so that it can be stored in the 48-volt battery. This energy is used to support the combustion engine by providing it with an electrical boost of up to 50 Nm and, depending on the situation, makes it possible for the engine to switch off completely, letting the vehicle coast. As soon as engine power is required again, the motor restarts the engine in a fraction of a second. The stop/start function also works faster and more conveniently thanks to the use of the belt-driven starter motor. In addition, the engine generates less noise and vibrations when starting and the 48-volt battery is able to charge the regular 12-volt battery using a DC/DC converter. In total, the mild hybrid technology used for the two ŠKODA e-TEC engines allows for savings of up to 0.4 l of fuel per 100 km.

*All information is provisional and subject to change.