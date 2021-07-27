Enjoy a luxury stay while exploring the best of County Durham

For a coastal break without the crowds, five-star Seaham Hall on the Durham Heritage Coast is the perfect place to enjoy a little luxury and soothing spa time after a busy summer. With just 21 stylish suites, the Georgian manor house offers a grand, historic setting, combined with a warm northern welcome and boutique ambiance.

In need of a romantic getaway? Eager to explore the England Coast Path on foot or by bike? After a slice of true indulgence (cue Bath Butler, pillow menu, fluffy robe and slippers)? Seaham Hall has everything you might need, with 37 acres of grounds and gardens to explore, decadent Afternoon Tea (choose your spot, including the beach!), a heated outdoor dining area, beach hypnotherapy sessions and more.

There’s plenty to do in the region, too, so you can combine your stay with some of the top events and days out in Durham this autumn…

Dial up the romance under dazzling dark skies

The Durham Dales and North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty are home to 16 Dark Sky Discovery Sites – more than anywhere else in the UK. After an evening’s stargazing, return to your spacious suite for a peaceful sleep in a Super King-sized bed, treat yourself to a Bath Butler* (a hot bath drawn for you, infused with ishga – Scottish hand-harvested seaweed-based Bath Salts) and enjoy breakfast in bed the following morning. Stay overnight from £315 for two sharing a Junior Suite, including breakfast and full use of the spa and grounds. *Additional charge for Bath Butler service.

Celebrate Durham’s finest food and drink

A host of culinary delights are on offer at the acclaimed Bishop Auckland Food Festival, from 2-3 October, with top chef demonstrations and food and drinks from local producers. Continue your local gastronomic getaway with a three-course meal in The Dining Room at Seaham Hall, where Head Chef Damian Broom serves up fine seasonal fare from the best local suppliers. The fish dish is different every day depending on the day’s catch, and a typical menu includes braised hogget shoulder with marinated saddle, turnips baked in the meat juices, fermented lettuce and a delicious pesto made from nasturtium leaves and white almonds. View a sample menu here. An overnight stay including a three-course dinner in The Dining Room costs from £415 for two sharing a Junior Suite, including breakfast and full use of the spa.

Light up your life with an overnight celebratory stay

Celebrate the return of Lumiere Durham, the UK’s biggest and brightest light festival, taking place from 18-21 November, with a special overnight stay at nearby Seaham Hall. The superb package includes Champagne Afternoon Tea on arrival in The Lounge, full use of the spa, breakfast the next morning, plus essentials for your visit to Lumiere, including a flask of hot chocolate, marshmallows & toffee, and a torch. The Lumiere overnight stay costs from £492 for two sharing a Junior Suite, including all the extras outlined above. Available between 18 – 21 November for a one-night stay.

To book your escape to Seaham Hall, or to speak with one of the expert team, call 0191 516 1400 or visit www.seaham-hall.co.uk.