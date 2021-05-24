Handling field service jobs can be challenging if not properly planned. Fortunately, field management systems can help you handle your field service operations. Coordination with various divisions within the company back-office staff and external contractors is needed for field service projects.

If you want to provide an effective service to the end customer, you must have excellent communication with every channel. Field service and trades businesses need to deal with several tasks on a daily basis, including scheduling, overseeing staff, invoice processing, and dispatching. A minor error in the administration could result in a significant loss for the service provider.

A Field Management System is a tool that assists in the management of end-to-end tasks and the coordination of field operations through the use of a mobile workforce.

Some of these daily tasks include creating work orders, dispatching technicians, tracking vehicle locations, and monitoring job statuses.

Field management systems assist you in streamlining field service tasks.

Common Features of a Field Management System:

Job Scheduling & Dispatching of mobile workers

Work Order Management

Mobile Field Service App

Inventory Management

Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) software

Quoting Software

Project and Job Costing

Reporting and Analytics

CRM Software

Why should your Field Service Business incorporate a Field Management System?

Efficient Scheduling

It has real-time schedules and notifications. You can schedule service appointments and jobs more efficiently using automatic scheduling on the FSM software.

Information Centralization

Field service software, which is often accessed via the cloud, has provisions for work history and task-related data.

Improve Productivity

Workers have more time to finish their tasks and do not have to fill out paperwork in the field or return to the office to update work documents.

Boost Customer Satisfaction

The field management system provides accurate arrival times and indicates mobile workers’ time spent on the job. Customers can be notified of when your team can be expected to arrive on-site and when they have completed their job.

Lower Fuel Costs

Many established Field Management Systems on the market provide a Route Optimisation feature that automatically adjusts specific job types for the most economical route for mobile workers en route to their jobs, saving on travel and fuel costs.

Progress Monitoring in Real-Time

The system validates operational efficiency such as job progress status and real arrival time, time expected to complete a job, etc. Since the FSM Software often displays notifications within a calendar or planner, the scheduling team can track progress and allocate new jobs for field staff who complete their jobs before their deadlines.

Document Management

Most FSM systems allow you to access and store your work documents, including client information, communications and job forms on the system. A cloud-based system allows your team to access your documents from anywhere, using a Mobile Documents feature on their Mobile App.

What type of industries typically adopt a field management system?

Electricians

Plumbers

HVAC industry

Landscapers

Construction Management Companies

Commercial and Industrial Cleaning Companies

Security/CCTV Installation teams

Property Maintenance and Management companies

Industrial Team Managers

Technicians

Most Field Management System providers offer a cloud-based solution that allows anybody, from office personnel to field staff, to access their company’s documents and job information at any point during a job.

Field Management System users have experienced massive growth in their organizations in as little as six months. Get rid of the paperwork, power up your business, and start using Field Management Software today.