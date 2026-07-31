County Durham business opens second self-storage facility to meet demand

Cllr Andrew Husband (left), leader of Durham County Council, joined Tom Forster and the One Click Storage team at the official opening of the firm’s new Consett facility.

A County Durham self-storage business is expanding its operations after investing in a second site to meet growing demand for its services and expertise.

The move sees family-run One Click Storage open its site in Consett, which comes less than 18 months since the company launched its first site in Stanley.

Opened by Cllr Andrew Husband, leader of Durham County Council, who joined the One Click Storage team to mark the occasion and celebrate the company’s ongoing investment in the region, the new 9,600 sq. ft. purpose-built facility will enable local people and businesses to store a wide range of items at cost effective rates on flexible contract terms.

The development comes as the UK’s self-storage sector has continued to grow over the last 12 months, with stock increasing by 5%, taking the total floorspace to 67.5m sq. ft, according to current figures*.

In the North East, the market is particularly robust, characterised by high regional affordability, lower annual costs per square foot compared to the national average, and an increasing number of units available to rent.

The One Click Storage facility is set to offer secure – CCTV monitoring and PIN-controlled access is already in place – and professionally managed storage for hundreds of customers looking for an easy-to-use and convenient local service, said company director, Tom Forster, who added:

“Designed to improve standards of self-storage across the North East, every aspect of the site has been designed to give customers confidence that both they and their belongings are safe.

“Opening our second site in less than 18 months is something we’re incredibly proud of. We wanted to build a self-storage business that people genuinely enjoy using. When customers are storing possessions that are often valuable or hold years of memories, they should feel completely confident that they’re secure and in safe hands. That’s why we’ve invested so heavily in creating facilities that are modern, welcoming and professionally managed.

The Consett site is set to strengthen One Click Storage’s presence across County Durham and forms part of the company’s ambitious long-term plans to expand its network of modern self-storage facilities throughout Durham and Gateshead.

“County Durham is somewhere we’re incredibly proud to invest,” Tom Forster, said. “Not only is it home to our businesses, it’s our family home. We’re grateful to Cllr Husband for joining us to officially open our new Consett site, and we look forward to continuing our investment with further expansion planned across Durham and Gateshead in the years ahead.”

* https://www.cushmanwakefield.com/en/united-kingdom/insights/uk-self-storage-annual-report