Leading Northern chartered surveyors and estate agents, Bradley Hall, is continuing to fundraise and support for charitable causes including ABF The Soldiers Charity’s Remembrance Service at Durham Cathedral.

Bradley Hall has donated to ABF The Soldiers Charity; the funds will support the Remembrance Service which will be held on 13th November 2021 from 18:45 to 22:00pm at Durham Cathedral.

Bradley Hall’s sponsorship will pay for transport and food for the attending Service Personnel, as well as give support to the veterans who have served our country. This is the fifth year the service has taken place, after a virtual event was held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The service itself is the largest event of its kind after the Royal Albert Hall Service.

Peter Bartley, Group Director at Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents said: “I was overjoyed to be contacted regarding the sponsorship of ABF The Soldiers Charity Remembrance Service. The service is something I am very passionate about and am incredibly grateful to be able to support the service and the charity once more.

“Durham Cathedral Festival of Remembrance has taken place for the last ten years and has established itself as an iconic Remembrance event in the North East. This year’s moving concert will be a time where we will remember those who have given their lives for their country, as well as Service Personnel who put their lives at risk for our liberties today.

“ABF The Soldier’s Charity stand on the forefront to support the Army family. In the last year alone, they were able to offer aid to 60,000 people in 63 countries around the world. At Bradley Hall we are in a privileged position to be able to offer support to charities through sponsorships, and I would encourage anyone who is in a similar position to do the same”.

A spokesperson for the charity said, “The Remembrance Service will be an emotional mix of music and spoken word and will culminate with the poignant Muster and Act of Remembrance with thousands of poppies falling silently from the Cathedral’s central tower.

“This year’s performers include Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, 102 Battalion REME Pipe Band, Durham ACF Band and Bugles, Durham Musical Theatre Company, the Blue Light Choir and many more”.

Tickets are available via the ABF The Soldiers Charity website for those interested in attending the event.