Spinnaker Watches launch the Croft Mid-Size

Spinnaker Watches are proud to announce the launch of the Croft Mid-Size! A bold timepiece drawn from the classic dive watch silhouette, doused in modernity. Named after Robert Croft, the renowned free-diver who became the first person to free-dive beyond 200 feet, the Croft Mid-Size takes on a new form, measuring 40mm.

Excellently finished and robustly designed, the Croft Mid-Size is a commanding timepiece with everlasting appeal. Powered by a reliable NH35 Japanese Automatic movement, the dial delivers pristine timekeeping whilst a choice of solid stainless steel bracelet or genuine leather strap hugs the wrist securely with sophistication.

The watch will be available from Spinnaker-watches.co.uk from £220