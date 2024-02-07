BRIDGES WINS NATIONAL DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION AWARD…

SUNDERLAND’S the Bridges has been nationally recognised for its commitment to ensuring all shoppers have a positive experience.

The centre recently beat off competition from across the UK and won the Diversity and Inclusion Scheme of the Year Award at the Sceptre Awards – which recognises the best practices and people in the shopping centre industry.

It was a combination of the Bridges’ schemes and initiatives across 2023 which scooped the centre first place in this particular category, including the installation of DDA compliant doors, upgraded baby change and feeding facilities, and the availability of special sensory bags to help young people with additional needs.

The judges praised the centre for its “dedication to diversity and inclusion” that “goes beyond just a single project.”

“It is always thinking of new ways to upgrade facilities and enhance the visitor experience.”

Karen Eve, Centre Director, said it was a huge honour for the Bridges to take first place against competition from across the country.

“We are always trying to think of ways to make the experience of shopping at the Bridges as inclusive as possible and to recognise various types of needs and offer a solution,” she said.

“The fact that this has been acknowledged nationally is a fantastic achievement for all of the team.”

The centre has also recently purchased two mobility scooters that can be used by visitors to the centre.

