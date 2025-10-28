Countdown begins for buyers as final Miller homes go on sale in Ingleby Barwick

The Thetford Show home at Beckside Manor

A new homes development in Ingleby Barwick, which has been incredibly popular with new home buyers in the region, has released its final homes for sale.

Beckside Manor, a development by leading housebuilder Miller Homes Teesside, has sold over 94% of its homes but still has a selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes available including its stunning five-bedroom Thetford show home which is sold as seen and benefits from £25,000 of fitted extras.

“Beckside Manor has always been a popular development with many buyers enjoying the benefits of being close to local amenities and commuter routes whilst still having the feel of a small community,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Whilst we may be nearing the end of our build here, we are pleased to have some great offers on the remaining properties to help buyers in our region find their perfect home.”

Currently the housebuilder is offering up to 5% deposit paid, or for those with a home for sale its Assisted Move or Part Exchange scheme can prove hugely beneficial.

Donna concluded; “Miller Homes, and the Teesside team remain committed to helping buyers achieve their dreams and find a brand-new home perfect for their lifestyle. With a range of homes and options at Beckside Manor we’re sure you’ll find something you’ll fall in love with.”

Properties currently available start from £200,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home. The five-bedroom show home is priced at £460,000.

The development is open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm. It is located at Welwyn Road, Ingleby Barwick, Stockton-on Tees, TS17 0FA.

Further information about all remaining homes and offers can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/ingleby-barwick.aspx