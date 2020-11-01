Staff at a Teesside estate agency are celebrating after it was named as one of the best in the country.

Browns Estate Agency, which has branches covering Stockton, Norton and Darlington, won gold at the British Property Awards for its lettings team’s outstanding customer service.

All estate agents in the area are assessed independently against a set of 25 criteria using mystery shopping techniques, before a shortlist is compiled and a second round of judging takes place. A winner is then chosen in each region based on customer experience.

Director Simon Brown said: “It means a lot to win this award as it emphasises that our key ethos of customer service is as important today as it was when we started the business 30 years ago.

“Although technology plays a huge role in every part of our lives, property is still a personal experience and we pride ourselves on making sure our customers receive a professional and friendly service regardless of who they speak to.

“We strongly believe that the only way to ensure a comprehensive service is for everything to be completed by the same team, who look after your property from start to finish.”

The Browns lettings team is made up of three members and, with over 40 years of combined experience, they have a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the local market.

Lettings manager Deborah Murray said: “We take enormous pride in our work, so it’s a great feeling for this to be recognised with this award.

“Having all worked in the lettings industry for a long period of time, we know what both our landlords and tenants look for when using a letting agent and have many long-term customers who we have built great relationships with.”

The firm offers a fully managed package to landlords, which includes marketing the property, referencing applications and managing the property, as well as a ‘tenant-find’ package, which is solely to source tenants.

Deborah added: “We’re always up to date with legislation so our landlords are well informed, and we regularly attend training session with other industry leaders so we can continue to grow.

“We want to build on this achievement and enhance our services even further.”

This accolade comes as Browns is set to defend its title as best sales agent in the area at the awards in early 2021, which will again be judged based on its levels of customer service.

To find out more about Browns Estate Agency, visit www.brownsestateagency.co.uk/