This year has proven to be one of growth and recognition at BSW Group, with member businesses BSW Timber and Tilhill having scooped a grand total of 19 awards in 2021.

The latest accolade came as BSW claimed Timber Supplier of the Year Award at the recent 2021 BMJ Industry Awards. The ceremony took place on Friday 26th November at the Park Plaza London Riverbank Hotel, and highlighted excellence across the builders’ merchants sector.

These revered awards are known for the unique way in which the decision-making process is placed in the hands of professionals working in the sector, making the win all the more commendable.

This is the latest honour for BSW in a year of growth and recognition for the business. As recipients of the WPA Treated Wood Campaign Award, and a Lifetime Achievement Award for Hamish Macleod, in September, BSW Timber showcased its industry leading prowess just two months ago with this double award win.

September also spelled success for Tilhill at Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards, where they won Best New Commercial Wood in the Quality Timber Awards category. The SFWAs recognise excellence in forests, woodlands and forest-related projects across Scotland.

The winning property, Larriston, located in Newcastleton in the Scottish Borders, is managed by Tilhill’s Central Borders Team, and it wowed the judges who described the woodland scheme as “professional commercial forestry at its absolute best”.

Also in September, BSW Timber’s Electrical Supervisor and Apprentice, Stuart Matheson, took home the under 25 Career Development Award at the TTJ Awards.

The TTJ Awards, from the Timber Trades Journal, are also renowned across the industry as a leading annual awards event. Stuart’s win reflects the company’s ethos and ambition to support its workforce and demonstrate industry excellence.

The win also underlined Stuart’s own personal desire to progress and learn skills beyond his job role to further his career as a passionate team player in the timber industry.

Tilhill had further cause for celebration in July after winning the Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing Sector Award – an internationally recognised award from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) – for demonstrating high health and safety standards. Tilhill received the award in recognition of the company’s commitment to ensuring its staff and contractors get home safely to their families at the end of every working day.

Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice. Each year, nearly 2,000 entrants vie to achieve the highest possible accolade in this, the UK’s longest-running H&S industry awards.

And last, but by no means least, Tilhill also enjoyed outstanding success at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Woodlands Competition (RWAS), winning 13 awards across a variety of different categories.

The RWAS Awards saw woodlands managed by Tilhill winning multiple Special Prizes, including the ICF Challenge Trophy for the Best Professional Management in all Woodland Classes, which was awarded to Tilhill Senior Forest Manager, Simon Miller. Coed Llangdegla, managed by Tilhill’s team in Wales, claimed a number of gold and silver awards, as well as two special prizes, The Charles Shakerley Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup and The RC Williams-Ellis Perpetual Challenge Cup. Hafod Boeth, meanwhile, won Gold for ‘Best Managed Woodland Over 200 Hectares’.

James Brennan, Group Marketing Manager at BSW, said: “It is humbling to see how we have grown, whilst keeping our determination to provide high quality, sustainable timber products. To receive such a variety of awards really signals how dynamic our business is, and how people within BSW are being recognised across the sector for their great work.

“It was especially exciting to receive BMJ’s Timber Supplier of the Year award, as this was voted for by the merchants themselves, which really demonstrated our commitment to our customers in what was a very challenging year.

“The Tilhill Team has enjoyed an outstanding year with an abundance of awards recognising their ongoing professional efforts gaining such high levels of recognition again this year.”

Tony Hackney, CEO of BSW, added: “Gaining recognition across 2021 for our valued team members and our leading products makes me extremely proud.

“All of our team members work hard to ensure product and service quality is consistently high. These award wins, including the latest as timber supplier of the year, are testament to the hard work, determination and dedication shown across the Group this year.”