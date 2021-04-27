BT has been awarded a multi-million-pound contract with leading housebuilder Avant Homes supporting the digital transformation of its business during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The partnership has already seen BT deploy new technology to allow agile working for Avant Homes sales and customer service workforce during the last 12 months. The investment also allows the developer to further improve its customer journey for new reservations and viewings.

For the next phase of the partnership, BT is providing a cloud-based solution that simplifies the management and operations across Avant Homes’ five regional offices located in Scotland, North East, Yorkshire, and the Midlands, as well as its group head office operation and all development locations.

The solution includes 5G mobile access for all Avant Homes employees offering fast, reliable Internet. It uses EE’s Rapid Site technology to set up a virtual office or contact point from almost anywhere.

The managed service combines BT’s leading fixed network, with EE’s award-winning mobile network to deliver operational efficiencies for the housebuilder whilst empowering its employees with ultrafast connectivity on demand.

Peter Adams, Avant Homes group business systems and transformation director, said: “Our continued upwards trajectory and ambitious growth strategy requires the ongoing review of our processes and technology to ensure we are operating effectively at all levels.

“By implementing these new communication solutions, we can enable better ways of working and communicating internally and externally. The joined up digital system provided by BT means we can enhance our customers’ experience whether they are meeting with us at a development, on the telephone or via video call. Furthermore, using 5G mobile technology also allows our people set up a virtual office from any development site or location, allowing more flexibility and convenience. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these new systems will have as we integrate them across the business.”

Based in Chesterfield, Avant Homes Group is one of the leading private developers of residential property in the UK. The company has a turnover of £446m and employs around 780 people.

The Avant Homes Group builds approximately 2,000 homes each year. It currently has 57 live developments across its five operating regions.

Roger Craven, North East, Yorkshire & Humber Sales Director for BT, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought challenges for many businesses, even those in industries which have largely been able to continue to operate throughout lockdown periods and restrictions, such as the housing and construction sector. The need to invest in digital technology has never been greater as more work is carried out remotely and teams require secure access to information, contacts and systems from wherever they are.

“It’s hugely rewarding for BT to see its contribution to the digital transformation Avant Homes is making a real difference for their employees and customers.”