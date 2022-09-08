Building an IT strategy for Schools and MATs is the title of a free event for senior leaders to be hosted by Richard Martin, Digital Transformation Lead at edtech charity LGfL-The National Grid for Learning, 10:00 – 15.30, Tues 18th October 2022, 9th Floor, 10 Exchange Square, Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2BR.

Richard – former CIO of school MAT, Ark, and former Head of IT at the Girls Day School Trust – will explain all the elements required for formulating and delivering a digital strategy in a standalone school or Multi Academy Trust. In the second half of the day he will cover trends in the current education IT market, and how to choose and procure services with some insight into benchmark costs.

Key points to be covered include:

Building the digital vision and defining objectives

Assessing the current state of technology

Identifying key components

Determining Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

Managing change and risk

Choosing the right partners

Benchmarking

Choosing a support model for your school/organisation

Detailed case studies

Measuring the benefits

The event is free to any MAT or school considering joining LGfL’s consortium and also current members. Please use a school or business email address when registering at » LGfL (bookinglive.com). Places for MATs or schools who would like to attend with their LGfL Digital Transformation Partner are available on request.