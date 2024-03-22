Building Personalised Portfolios Based on Institutions Insights in Crypto

Institutional insights in cryptocurrency investing are strategies that institutional investors, such as hedge funds, banks, and investment firms, apply when operating in the digital asset market. These entities leverage extensive research, advanced analytics, and risk management techniques to make informed decisions. Using institutional exchanges and their services, such as WhiteBIT institutional services, investors can implement complex strategies and use advanced tools to protect their portfolios.

Incorporating institutional knowledge into individual investment portfolios can significantly enhance investment decisions, risk assessment, and portfolio performance.

What Institutional Knowledge Can Be Useful for Individuals?

Following institutions’ insights and strategies can help individuals better navigate the volatile crypto market. Let’s see how individuals can use institutional knowledge:

Market analysis. Institutional investors conduct thorough market analysis and research before making investment decisions. They have teams dedicated to analysing market trends, regulatory changes, and technological advancements in crypto. Individual investors can enhance their portfolios by focusing on long-term trends and fundamentals rather than short-term price movements.

Risk management. Institutions employ rigorous risk management strategies to protect their investments. It includes diversification not just across cryptocurrencies but also across asset classes. They use stop-loss orders to limit potential losses and strategically allocate assets based on risk tolerance and investment horizon. Individuals can adopt similar strategies to lower risk in their portfolios.

Strategic practices. Institutional investors often use strategic investment practices such as Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA). It means investing a fixed amount into a particular cryptocurrency at regular intervals, regardless of its price, to reduce the impact of volatility. It is a good approach for individuals to follow, especially if you are risk-averse and are not experienced in market trends analysis.

Сopy Trading as the Way for Beginners to Build Financial Portfolio

Copy trading is where individual traders mimic the trades of experienced investors and has gained popularity in crypto trading. With copy trading, individual traders can leverage the insights and strategies of experienced crypto investors. By following professionals’ trades, they can replicate their success and learn to work more effectively in the volatile crypto markets. Even though having a small portfolio will not bring such financial growth as institutions reach, it will at least help better navigate the market and trading platforms.

Combining copy trading with online courses, webinars, and workshops will bring a much better result for a beginner trader. Many institutions provide training for their analysts, and similar resources are available for individuals.

To gain more investment insights, join online forums, social media groups, and local meetups to share ideas with other investors. Stay informed about the latest market trends and investment strategies.