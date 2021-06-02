A Teesside construction firm is building on its success after taking delivery of new equipment.

AJH Group, which is based on the Wilton International site, in Redcar, has provided landscaping, building and maintenance services around the region since 2017, as well as supplying machinery and equipment.

It has recently taken delivery of a new £90,000 bulldozer, which will allow the team to offer extra services and is expected to increase turnover by £100,000 per year.

Owner Allan Hoggarth said: “Having this new equipment is a real boost to the business, as it will allow us to work more effectively and efficiently.

“We will also now be able to offer extra services, such as excavating, trimming and levelling areas, allowing us to provide fuller, more all-round packages to our clients.”

AJH received funding of £50,000 through a Tees Valley growth hub, part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, towards the cost of the bulldozer, which will also allow the group to create five extra roles.

Allan added: “Thanks to this equipment and the extra work we’ll be able to undertake, we’re currently recruiting for an operator, two groundworkers, an engineer and a further administrative position – doubling our current workforce.”

Support with the funding application was provided by Nudl, a Middlesbrough-based business support consultancy.

CEO and Chief Nudl Shak Asghar said: “We know that busy business owners like Allan don’t necessarily have the time or inclination to access for funding – that’s what we’re here for.

“We pointed them in the right direction to find a grant that would meet their needs, which will allow Allan and the team to keep boosting their business.”

Allan added: “Working with Nudl made the whole funding process so much easier. They took over the process taking the stress and pressure away, giving me more time to concentrate on the day-to-day running of the business.”

