Burnetts Solicitors LLP named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™

Newcastle’s Burnetts Solicitors LLP has been named this morning (Sept 7) as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™ – one of only 100 small and medium sized UK businesses to earn a place on the list.

The Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™ list is created using the anonymous feedback from employees working in the consulting and professional services industry about their workplace experience.

And this is the second national accolade for the company, which earlier this year was listed as one of the UK’s Best Places for Women™

The employee feedback covers everything from how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety, and financial security, to how well their organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

Burnetts’ employees anonymously reported that the culture of collaborative teamworking that is evident across the firm makes it a great place to work.

Teamworking is an important part of daily life at the Dean Street-based firm – which also has offices in Cumbria – including team bonding events such as their Annual Team Fun Day which was introduced in 2021 – each team chooses how their day is spent and to date activities have included everything from canal boating, llama walking and Go Ape, to murder mysteries, and escape rooms.

One employee fed back anonymously: “The comradery and collaboration of the whole team make this a great place to work. Everyone buys into the vision and values, and it is so different to some of the other firms I have worked for in the past.”

Another said “I love my job! Such a fantastic place to work; an amazing, positive, challenging, productive atmosphere, everyone is so welcoming. A highly motivated team, I feel valued, supported, and appreciated. Finally, I feel that I have found my fit! I feel so proud to be a part of this amazing team.”

Nick Gutteridge, Manager Partner for Burnetts said:

“Our people are what set Burnetts apart and so it’s absolutely vital we look after them well – something we’ve been working hard on for the last three years in particular, and so to make it on to this list – which is based on anonymous employee feedback – is really pleasing.

“We’re proud to be progressive and are keen to nurture our team and its talent – we want good people to stay with us for a long time and enjoy an interesting, stimulating and rewarding career here – and this recognition underlines that we’re moving in the right direction in terms of the ways in which we look after our team.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK said:

“While navigating this ever-changing landscape, the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services have galvanised their people proposition by placing employee wellbeing at the forefront of their company cultures – and enjoyed better business performance and staff retention as a result. It’s great to see so many examples of organisations making their workplaces truly ‘great’. A huge congratulations to Burnetts for making one of our most prestigious lists.”

To find out more about Burnetts please visit www.burnetts.co.uk.

