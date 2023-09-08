STACK MIDDLESBROUGH TO OPEN EARLY IN 2024

MIDDLESBROUGH’s pop-up container village – which will herald a new era of hospitality in the town – is scheduled to open in early 2024, the company behind it has revealed.

The scheme by STACK to bring its award-winning concept to Teesside was unveiled earlier this year, with plans to transform the undercroft where the A66 flyover meets Exchange Square.

And, while STACK Middlesbrough will be opening slightly later than originally anticipated, the owners and developers have promised that work is well underway.

Putting the infrastructure in place has been more complicated than originally anticipated, with some of the council’s work around the bridge requiring a longer time scale to complete.

But Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, said that behind the scenes everything was moving along, with the majority of containers which will be at the heart of the development all fitted out and ready to be moved on to site.

“It’s inevitable when you’re creating something from scratch that there is often unforeseen work that needs to be done or that can take more time than might have been originally anticipated.

“It’s vital that all the infrastructure is in place and that all safety requirements are met before we can install the containers.” he said.

“Once the council works are completed and we can get on site, we anticipate our works to take approximately 12 weeks, with a good head wind, which makes us on course to look forward to unveiling STACK Middlesbrough early next year.”

The Middlesbrough scheme – which will be in place for three years – will use 25 shipping containers and create a central plaza with seating, along with six street food stalls and three bars and a stage for live entertainment.

A Middlesbrough Council spokesman said: “Public safety is of paramount importance, and it’s essential that repair and maintenance work to this key piece of infrastructure is complete before STACK can move onto the site.

“Unfortunately, the project has taken longer than originally envisaged, but the work is well under way and we hope to complete it in the near future.”

STACK Middlesbrough will be one of many new developments created by the company, which is currently working on a new permanent site for STACK Newcastle, as well as opening in Bishop Auckland, Durham, Carlisle, Northampton, Whitley Bay and Lincoln.

Regular updates on the Middlesbrough scheme will be available via STACK’s social media @stackmiddlesbrough

