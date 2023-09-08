Orangebox move into Boho Zero in Middlesbrough

Orangebox Training Solutions has demonstrated its long-term commitment to helping more people across the Tees Valley get into work by opening a new Middlesbrough hub.

Headquartered at Hartlepool Marina, the training provider now has a new working Middlesbrough office at Boho Zero, Gosford Street, right at the heart of the town’s largest regeneration zone.

Orangebox has numerous contracts and clients across Teesside including Middlesbrough Football Club and Beyond Housing.

And establishing a long-term base in the area means greater accessibility for learners enrolled on pre-employment courses as Orangebox looks to help more people into jobs.

Michael Glenn, director of development and innovation at Orangebox, said: “This highlights our commitment to the Tees Valley.

“We are putting down new roots to show we are here to stay. We have established partnerships in the area over the years including a collection of local schools and healthcare providers.

“We want to open up access to the range of training programmes we offer to those employees, employers, unemployed and family members who will now find it easier to come and learn with us.”

Orangebox previously had an office and training room on Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough, and have also relied on pop-up offices in different locations across Middlesbrough and the Tees Valley at local social clubs, churches and community centres.

This new versatile Boho Zero hub can host up to 40 people, making it ideal for comfortable learning and it can also be used to hold smaller groups or used as a makeshift boardroom.

Orangebox’s marketing manager Glen Hughes said: “Boho Zero is modern and is an upgrade on what we have had before. This allows us to deliver our full offer. We are not just talking pre-employment training here, we can deliver leadership, management and first aid courses. Anything really.

“There are exciting refurbishment plans in place and an onsite café/coffee shop that offers discounts to those in the building learning. Those factors will support us in delivering the courses that will provide job opportunities.”

Courses are already being rolled out at Boho Zero where the feedback among the learners has been extremely positive.

Tutor Colin McIntyre said: “At the moment we are using this as a classroom for those enrolled on a pre-employment lean manufacturing course.

“The classroom is bright, plenty of light and the onsite facilities are perfect. These things create the right environment for learners to be happy and motivated to learn. That’s important because such factors could be the reason they are turned on and off.”

Boho Zero is within sight of Middlesbrough’s iconic Transporter Bridge and a short walk from both the train and bus stations.

Orangebox works to a robust checklist to meet standards the learners and tutors require. The new hub is designed to improve accessibility and standards away from the company’s main Tranquility House HQ in Hartlepool.

trains around 4,000 learners per year and aims to make a difference by getting people into employment through working closely with other businesses and colleges.

* For further information on how Orangebox can help your organisation check out www.orangeboxtraining.com

