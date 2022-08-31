A North East warehouse logistics firm is celebrating a strong start to life in South Tyneside after experiencing a quick period of growth following several significant contract wins.

To meet the rapid business growth and demand for its services, 3Sixty 3PL plans to open a second HQ in South Tyneside.

Having opened at the start of 2022, the logistics service specialists took on a 10,000 sqft warehouse at South Shields after winning business with a series of multinational brands.

Combining decades’ worth of experience working together at the Port of Tyne for many years, founders Anth Hood and Craig Cotterill used the pandemic as a catalyst to spark a business idea into a firm now going from strength to strength.

What started as a few contracts with local contacts has since expanded into an impressive list of international brands stretching all the way to Japan and includes names such as JML, Manosun Gloves, and trading partners and suppliers of car manufacturer Nissan.

3Sixty 3PL’s breadth of services means clients can tap into reliable logistics, warehousing, transportation, and related supply chain solutions that are fully flexible and can be tailored to support clients’ needs.

Anth Hood, Director at 3Sixty 3PL, said: “It is an extremely exciting time for our business. In the past few months, we’ve won a series of larger contracts with global brands, which has enabled us to expand and build the business further.

“We are now looking at expanding 3Sixty 3PL by securing a second premise here in South Tyneside to accommodate our growth. Once our new facility is confirmed, we will be creating several new roles for South Tyneside residents to join 3Sixty 3PL.”

The company’s growth and investment in the North East has led to new developments, exciting business clusters and an ambition to create more high quality jobs in South Tyneside.

Anth continued: “In the next five years, we have ambitious plans to grow in our home in South Tyneside and to develop our own product portfolio further. We are looking to accommodate businesses’ supply demands at a competitive price point in the UK, taking away the need to move products further afield and keeping money within the local economy.”

“South Tyneside Council’s Business Investment Team have been fantastic in supporting our business from the outset. Whether it has been fielding business questions, connecting us with key contacts, or pointing us in the right direction for government funding, they have been incredibly helpful throughout and great to work with.”

Councillor Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth, Skills and Climate Change, South Tyneside Council said “It is fantastic to see that another local enterprise is experiencing such a strong start and is growing and thriving here in South Tyneside. 3Sixty 3PL is going from strength to strength, attracting more business to the region as well as retaining valued customers thanks to their industry expertise and friendly approach.

“I hope we can continue to support the team over the next few years as they implement their ambitious growth plans.”