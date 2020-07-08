A specialist North East business coaching consultancy has launched an associate network as part of its ambitious expansion plans to offer broader UK-wide services.

Newcastle-based AuxinOKR has extended the business support it offers by appointing three highly experienced business coaches as associate consultants.

The new associates – Oliver Deacon, a former finance director at Microsoft; Piero Alberici, a former export director at premium soft drinks company Fentimans; and Philip Crocker, a former banker and an internationally recognised coach – join AuxinOKR at a time the consultancy is developing a strong UK network while also soon launching an international arm of associates.

Peter Kerr, MD of AuxinOKR, said: “We’re really delighted to have secured such experienced coaches with such a broad spread of talent and expertise. They are a brilliant way to launch our associate network, bringing such knowledge to the consultancy. Their combined strengths allow AuxinOKR to offer a richer set of skills to corporate clients around the UK and overseas.”

The coronavirus pandemic has not halted the work or growth of this high-impact consultancy, which has adjusted to both win and service corporate clients around the UK and overseas. Recent clients include Legal & General, Which? Rolls-Royce, and South African banking group Absa.

Blue-chip organisations are turning to AuxinOKR for support in the development and implementation of a goal-setting management process – objectives and key results, better known as OKRs. This approach of turning business strategy into measurable goals has been embraced by high growth companies like Intel, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Siemens, and Netflix.

Few business coaching and management consultancies have the expertise to advise on this style of goal management system; and within a fairly short time AuxinOKR has become one of the leading exponents in the UK. The three new associates will add even greater firepower to the consultancy.

Oliver Deacon has coaching experience with big tech companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Stripe as well as tech start-ups. His coaching programmes are tailored towards those looking to become a business leader, a finance director or a high performing strategy and analytics specialist.

Piero Alberici has a strong, proven track record in international sales and marketing in both products and services. Having managed teams of up to 250 people, he will become AuxinOKR’s people management expert, offering senior management coaching to enable OKR processes to be embedded effectively within an organisation.

Philip Crocker started his career in HSBC in London and then Paris before moving into commercial property services, integrating technology and people to enhance performance. He uses his wide business experience and coaching skills to provide an all-round supportive relationship and service to clients.

Peter Kerr added: “The economic landscape will be tough for the next year or two but will focus minds and encourage more corporates and large organisations to transform their current business models. This is where AuxinOKR and our great team of expert coaches has a good opportunity to step in to help them implement and drive their strategies for change.”