Teesside University International Business School has been recognised as a UK centre of excellence for supporting small businesses with the Small Business Charter award.

The Small Business Charter (SBC) award identifies business schools that deliver expert support to small businesses, local economies and entrepreneurship education.

Awarded by the Chartered Association of Business Schools, it provides opportunities exclusive to SBC award holders including the UK Government-backed Help to Grow: Management programme.

Additional benefits include access to a network of business schools focused on supporting small businesses and the local economy which can share and develop knowledge and best practice with other SBC accredited institutions.

Teesside University International Business School is industry-facing with a focus on real-world, entrepreneurial thinking and the award highlights its effectiveness in providing high quality education, research and commercial solutions to business.

The school works globally, collaborating with partners in key markets, to deliver positive impact.

Anne Kiem OBE, Executive Director of the Small Business Charter and Chief Executive of the Chartered Association of Business Schools, said: “We congratulate everyone at Teesside University International Business School for their achievement in attaining the Small Business Charter Award.

“Their commitment to supporting SMEs and student entrepreneurship is excellent, and it is clear that the school is a vital part of the enterprise ecosystem in the Teesside region.”

Dean of Teesside University International Business School, Warren Harrison, said: “Teesside University International Business School is committed to delivering excellence in enterprise and developing our region’s economy.

“We are extremely proud to have been accredited with the Small Business Charter award as recognition of the expert support and services we deliver to small businesses, the local economy and our student entrepreneurs.

“I would like to thank all the staff and partners who have been integral in receiving this plaudit and we look forward to continued work to support the small businesses who forms such an integral part of our community.”

As a result of meeting 22 out of the 24 dimensions applied for, Teesside University International Business School will be accredited with the Small Business Charter for five years.

Feedback from the assessors said: “This was an exceptional application to join the SBC family of business schools and credit must be given to the team that pulled together such a clear narrative across the 24 dimensions and the robustness of the supporting evidence.”

Find out more about the Small Business Charter https://smallbusinesscharter.org/

Find out more about studying at Teesside University International Business School https://www.tees.ac.uk/businessschool/