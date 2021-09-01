Analysis from Product Focus has uncovered the common mistakes businesses are making when it comes to not only creating, but maintaining online training courses. The leading provider of product management courses in Europe is sharing their learnings so that other training providers can avoid the pitfalls and ensure their online training courses remain successful.

Prior to March 2020, Product Focus delivered exclusively classroom-based training courses to delegates all over the world. However, when the pandemic hit, like many they were forced to pivot their business model and move all their classes online. Realising early on that simply presenting their slides on zoom wasn’t going to work, and pre-recorded videos wouldn’t hold delegate’s attention, they conducted extensive research and user review panels to ensure customers got the same world class experience they received on their face-to-face training.

The key takeaway they uncovered is that regular interaction is absolutely vital to ensure delegates get the best possible live training experience. However, you have to be inventive to do this successfully online. One tip they share is to regularly call delegates by their name and ask them for their experiences with a specific point or issue in the training. This keeps learners on their toes, ready to share their thoughts and learn from the experiences of their peers.

Founding Director of Product Focus, Ian Lunn is an industry leader with over 25 years’ experience in product management roles. He started Product Focus in 2006, with fellow Director Andrew Dickenson, to help companies achieve high-quality product management, through teaching the skills and providing the tools they need to excel. The team works with a wide range of companies, from start-ups to huge multinationals, delivering online and face-to-face training courses across the world.

On refining their online course delivery model, Ian said: “We recognized early that a large part of our training’s value comes from interacting with product management experts and sharing questions and anecdotes with other delegates. We made sure to find the best way to keep this interaction going in order to make our online training as engaging as possible. Regularly conducting user panels with different groups of delegates and stakeholders provided invaluable insight and enabled us to keep refining our delivery from course-to-course.

“Our view is that when it comes to face-to-face courses versus online training, one is not better or worse. Is a home-cooked meal better than a meal in a fancy restaurant? It depends on what you want at the time, what’s most convenient and what’s available. However, it’s undeniable that the convenience and flexibility of online training will remain important to delegates in a post-pandemic, hybrid-working world.”

Product Focus are now offering both live online and face-to-face training courses.

What does great online training look like?

Here, Ian shares eight ways training providers can ensure their online courses are engaging and successful for learners: