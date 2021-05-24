India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world, and it is still growing at a rate of around 30% annually. Today, you can get smartphones at price points ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,00,000. The sheer number of options can often confuse you. Therefore, decision-making then becomes an exercise to spend hours on the Internet, researching various features and proposals.

Buying a smartphone is still considered a big thing in India, as many of us spend a large part of our income on buying. So, we must get it right because there is usually no second chance. With so many brands and models available in the entire price range, choosing a phone can be a daunting task. Buy phones online and master the basics that matter in choosing an ideal smartphone.

Here are some useful tips on the factors you should consider:

Pay Attention to The Features You Want To Use

Do not be in a hurry to buy a smartphone. There are many things to be kept in mind while buying a smartphone. First of all, understand what features you need most in a smartphone, as it can vary dramatically from one person to another. You may want a phone with a Snapdragon 845 processor and a better front-facing camera, some can stick to a regular selfie camera but want a powerful processor to play games. Be logical, and don’t get misled by gimmicky features, and don’t pay for something you’ll never use.

Internal Storage

When you’re removing your next Android, check RAM and internal storage, not just what it says on the sticker. See how much space preinstalled apps take up. Although you can use a microSD card to expand the storage capacity of your smartphone, don’t forget that large internal memory is recommended when using an external card.

Battery Power

Before purchasing any smartphone, make sure that you have read the reviews or talked to people who already own that particular model that you want. You want a phone that lasts all day. One of the biggest complaints from smartphone owners is that they have “always dead” phones. If you consider yourself one of these phone owners, then it is time that you consider buying a phone equipped with fast charging capabilities. In addition, many Android phones have special chargers that can charge half the battery in a few minutes. For better charging performance, iPhone owners should consider purchasing an iPad charger.

Camera Quality That Justifies the Price

In 2020, multi-cameras are the norm, and phones with only one rear camera are now extremely rare. You usually get a primary lens that sports the highest MP count, a portrait lens, and a wide-angle shooter. And then, you also have some additional things that some manufacturers add such as TOF (time of flight) sensors, macro lenses, and color filter lenses. Smartphones are also using pixel-binning, which essentially transforms four or more pixels into a larger pixel, which adds clarity and detail to the image. Also, for now, try to get away from the 108MP sensor as they are quite rough around the edges at the moment and suffer from image fringing and autofocus issues.

Processor

The performance of your smartphone depends largely on the processor. Similarly, processor performance depends on factors such as operating system, user interface, bloatware, and more. Choose the processor according to your needs. According to Stat Counter, in 2020, Android had a 71.93% share of the worldwide mobile operating system market share, while iOS took 27.47%. A strong Qualcomm Snapdragon (652/820/821) processor is required to edit images and videos online as well as play games. They are also good when doing online video streaming or multitasking (using multiple apps at the same time). On the other hand, MediaTek processors are quite good for light usage.

Price

Make sure you have chosen a phone that suits your pocket and budget. The phone should be chosen according to the requirement. Consider if you need a premium phone to meet all your needs. If not, then prefer mid-range or budget smartphones that do not pierce your pocket.

The Take-Away

If there is a golden age of mobile phones, then this is the time to be. It seems that mobile phone technology is improving at a very fast pace with smartphone manufacturers releasing new models one after the other.

But with so many options, it is difficult to decide which smartphone to buy. Therefore, you should consider the mentioned factors before making a purchase.