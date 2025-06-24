BYD and Octopus turbocharge EV revolution at Energy Tech Summit

Britain’s first vehicle-to-grid bundle hits the streets – with FREE EV charging!

Bundle includes a leased BYD car, a free V2G charger and a smart EV tariff

Partnership aims to scale groundbreaking V2G tech and end fuel bills for drivers

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, has joined forces with Octopus Energy, the UK’s largest energy supplier, to announce the launch of the Power Pack Bundle – the UK’s first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bundle – and it’s a gamechanger for EV drivers.

Announced today at Octopus Energy’s Energy Tech Summit, the Power Pack Bundle will include a leased V2G-ready BYD Dolphin, a V2G Zaptec Pro charger and access to a smart tariff that offers completely FREE charging at home.

This means typical EV drivers can slash their bills by £620 a year compared to charging on a standard variable tariff – and save almost £1000 compared to fuelling up a gas-guzzler*.

V2G makes EVs work as a battery on wheels – both charging and sending power back to the grid at peak times, reducing the need for having to turn on dirty fossil fuel plants.

The Power Pack Bundle uses Octopus Energy Group’s tech platform, Kraken, to unlock these savings for customers and make things as simple as possible.

All drivers need to do is plug in their car most nights and let the tech do the rest. The fully automated process leaves drivers with guaranteed free charging at home for all the miles in their lease**.

This is the first time V2G tech has gone commercial in the UK, thanks to the BYD Dolphin’s market-leading technology. With more V2G-ready cars coming soon, hundreds of thousands of EVs could soon act as mini power stations.

Octopus and BYD have also partnered with Motability Operations to make the V2G technology available to disabled people across the UK – ensuring low-cost electric driving is accessible to all.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, said: “We’re thrilled to officially launch our V2G project with Octopus Energy and Kraken.

“BYD is fully committed to making intelligent, innovative, sustainable technologies available to our customers, and this project will allow them to unlock the full potential of electric vehicles – not just as transport but as dynamic assets that can play a key role in supporting the grid.

“Together with Octopus Energy, we’re enabling EV owners to play an active role in the energy ecosystem, reducing costs and increasing the resilience of renewable power systems.”

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy Group, said: “V2G is the game-changer for drivers and the grid. For the first time ever, drivers can effortlessly power their homes and help the grid – and drive for free in return. V2G is here, available at scale, and ready to revolutionise our entire energy system.”

Andrew Miller, Chief Executive of Motability Operations, said: “It’s great to see V2G technology becoming available at scale – effectively turning EVs into energy assets that can help power homes and support the grid. For our customers, this could mean significantly lower energy bills and an even more affordable route into electric driving.”

“We’re proud to be part of a pilot that’s not only breaking new ground in energy, but also ensuring the benefits are accessible to disabled people across the UK.”

The Power Pack Bundle will be available later this year. Interested customers can be the first to get their hands on the tech by placing a reservation on the list with Octopus EV.